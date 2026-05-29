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Home > India News > Siddaramaiah’s Son Tipped For Karnataka Deputy CM Role After Resignation? What We Know So Far

Siddaramaiah’s Son Tipped For Karnataka Deputy CM Role After Resignation? What We Know So Far

Speculation is growing in Karnataka politics after Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, with reports suggesting he wants a key role for his son Yathindra in the new government. However, there is no official confirmation that Yathindra is being considered for the Deputy Chief Minister post.

Siddaramaiah’s Son Tipped For Karnataka Deputy CM Role After Resignation? What We Know So Far

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 17:45 IST

The political milieu of Karnataka has been stirred up with the resignation of veteran Congress chief Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and the appointment of his Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for the state’s top post.

During the ongoing power shuffle a number of media reports have run that Siddaramaiah is asking for a big berth for his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah in the new government. Siddaramaiah is alleged to have lobbied over an important cabinet berth for Yathindra and important positions for several leaders close to his camp, according to several media reports over the power shuffle. There is no official confirmation from the side of Siddaramaiah or the party leadership for a demand for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for Yathindra.

Karnataka Leadership Transition Underway

Siddaramaiah has resigned from the post of Karnataka CM following a maneuver within the Congress high command to stage a leadership change in the state. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot received Siddaramaiah’s resignation letter and the state cabinet has been dissolved, which has paved the way for the formation of a new government under D.K. Shivakumar.

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Months have passed with speculations around a coalition government between Congress and its allies and Shivakumar is expected to be elected as the next Chief Minister after all formalities of the handover are completed.

What Is Being Said About Yathindra?

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, an ex-MLA from Varuna and a member of the ruling party’s Karnataka legislature council (MLC), has been one of the more active faces of Karnataka politics and one of the senior-most younger faces in the Congress. During the leadership talks, it was reported that Siddaramaiah wanted a ministerial berth for his son as part of the handover talks.

But the claim that Yathindra specifically, is being asked the Deputy Chief Minister’s berth by Siddaramaiah is not true. And to date, no public statement has been made by any of the senior state leaders or the Congress high command about any such decision.

Intense Lobbying For Key Posts

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, an ex-MLA from Varuna and a member of the ruling party’s Karnataka legislature council (MLC), has been one of the more active faces of Karnataka politics and one of the senior-most younger faces in the Congress. During the leadership talks, it was reported that Siddaramaiah wanted a ministerial berth for his son as part of the handover talks.

But the claim that Yathindra specifically, is being asked the Deputy Chief Minister’s berth by Siddaramaiah is not true. And to date, no public statement has been made by any of the senior state leaders or the Congress high command about any such decision.

What Happens Next?

The leadership transition for the Congress Legislative Party is expected to be finished soon and announcements regarding ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will come afterwards. Until then, speculation on Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s role is exactly that, speculation and there is no confirmation that he is being considered for the role of Deputy CM.

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Siddaramaiah’s Son Tipped For Karnataka Deputy CM Role After Resignation? What We Know So Far
Tags: Deputy CM Posthome-hero-pos-2Karnataka Chief MinisterKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah ResignationYathindra Siddaramaiah

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Siddaramaiah’s Son Tipped For Karnataka Deputy CM Role After Resignation? What We Know So Far

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Siddaramaiah’s Son Tipped For Karnataka Deputy CM Role After Resignation? What We Know So Far
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