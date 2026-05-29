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Home > Business > How H and H Healthcare Powers the Manufacturing Needs of Global Wellness Brands

How H and H Healthcare Powers the Manufacturing Needs of Global Wellness Brands

How H and H Healthcare Powers the Manufacturing Needs of Global Wellness Brands

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 18:46 IST

New Delhi [India], May 28: The global wellness market is rapidly changing, and so are the expectations of consumers when it comes to the quality of health products and how they are backed up by science. When scaling up, international brands seek a manufacturing partner that can deliver both high production capacity and compliance along with cutting-edge research. That’s where H&H Healthcare comes in and becomes a potent force for contract manufacturing and formulation development.

A Mega Facility Engineered for Global Demand

The key to the company’s success is its massive state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, with an area of 15 acres. It’s one of the biggest nutraceutical and herbal manufacturing units in Asia, and it’s capable of delivering large bulk orders and doesn’t sweat it. The plant features several highly modern production lines for making tablets, capsules, powders, fast-dissolving effervescent formulas, and much-coveted liquid-filled softgels.

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The company reduces the operational and infrastructure load on wellness brands and enables businesses to focus on marketing and global distribution, and their manufacturing backend runs seamlessly.

Uncompromising Quality and International Standards

Regulatory compliance is a must-have for global brands. Products must meet strict international safety and purity standards when entering international markets. Strategically led by Harshul Rai, Director of H&H Healthcare, the company adheres to the best practices in the world to operate in its best possible way. The facility gets prestigious certifications such as BRCGS, NSF GMP, FSSC 22000, and FSSAI and is USFDA registered.

Each batch is tested in certified laboratories through all the required tests: dissolution, active ingredient potency, and microbial load testing. An exhaustive validation process ensures that any supplement that comes out of the facility is clean, safe, and suitable for sale on retail shelves around the world.

Driving Innovation Through Advanced R&D

A simple formula isn’t enough to propel a modern wellness brand to success. The company’s R&D labs are at a high level of advancement, where traditional knowledge about herbs is combined with modern preventive medicine. Specialized R&D teams are constantly developing new formulations and flavors of customized products with improved bioavailability, stability, and taste.

The company provides the entire CDMO solution; the wellness brand can come with a product idea and leave with a retail-ready, scalable product. Under the leadership of visionary Harshul Rai, the company has still been investing heavily in automated machinery and sustainable manufacturing processes to reduce the market turnaround time of its partners.

Partnering for Future Growth

Launching and sustaining a health brand need to be strategic and agile. H&H Healthcare has the production capacity, extended supply chains, and the capacity to custom formulate in any size batch to suit the needs of new start-ups as well as giants in the industry.

The company’s ability to bring together the most advanced science and reliable manufacturing facilities empowers the world’s best wellness brands to grow faster, innovate smarter, and to confidently provide trust to their consumers around the world.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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How H and H Healthcare Powers the Manufacturing Needs of Global Wellness Brands
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How H and H Healthcare Powers the Manufacturing Needs of Global Wellness Brands

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How H and H Healthcare Powers the Manufacturing Needs of Global Wellness Brands
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