Ayushman Card Apply Online 2026: Step-by-Step Process to Get ₹5 Lakh Health Cover

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is a government health insurance scheme that provides free hospitalization coverage to eligible citizens. The scheme covers secondary and tertiary medical treatment expenses. Under PM-JAY, every eligible family gets up to ₹5 lakh health insurance coverage annually. The scheme is cashless and paperless at empanelled hospitals. The main aim of Ayushman Bharat is to reduce the financial burden of expensive medical treatment on Indian families.
Ayushman Card Benefits in 2026
1) ₹5 Lakh Free Health Insurance Cover
Eligible families can receive free treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year. The amount can be used for surgeries, hospitalization, medicines, and medical procedures.
2) Cashless Treatment Across India
Beneficiaries can get cashless treatment at empanelled government and private hospitals anywhere in India.
3) Coverage for Senior Citizens
Senior citizens aged 70 years and above are also covered under the expanded Ayushman Bharat scheme in 2026.
4) No Restriction on Family Size
There is no limit on the number of family members covered under the scheme.
5) Coverage for Pre-Existing Diseases
Pre-existing illnesses are covered from the first day of enrollment.
Who is Eligible for the Ayushman Card in 2026?
Eligibility is based mainly on the SECC 2011 database and government-approved categories.
Rural Families Eligible Under PM-JAY
- Landless labor families
- SC/ST households
- Families living in kutcha houses
- Families without adult earning members
- Destitute families
Urban Families Eligible Under PM-JAY
- Domestic workers
- Construction workers
- Street vendors
- Drivers and helpers
- Sanitation workers
Senior Citizen Eligibility
Citizens aged 70 years and above can also receive benefits under the expanded scheme.
Documents Required for Ayushman Card Apply Online
Applicants should keep the following documents ready:
|Documents Required
|Purpose
|Aadhaar Card
|Identity verification
|Mobile Number
|OTP verification
|Ration Card
|Family details
|Address Proof
|Address verification
|Passport Size Photo
|Identification
|Income Certificate
|Eligibility proof, if required
How to Check Ayushman Card Eligibility Online
You can easily check your Ayushman Card eligibility online.
Steps to Check Eligibility
- Visit the official PM-JAY beneficiary portal
- Enter your mobile number
- Verify OTP
- Select your state
- Search using Aadhaar number, ration card, or family ID
- Check whether your name appears in the beneficiary list
If your details appear, you are eligible for the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Ayushman Card Apply Online 2026 – Step-by-Step Process
1) Visit the Official Website
Go to the official PM-JAY beneficiary portal.
2) Login Using Mobile Number
Enter your mobile number and verify it using OTP.
3) Complete eKYC
Complete Aadhaar-based eKYC using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
4) Fill Beneficiary Details
Verify and update your personal and family information carefully.
5) Submit Application
After checking all details, submit the application online.
6) Download Ayushman Card
Once approved, download the Ayushman Card PDF directly from the portal.
How to Download Ayushman Card PDF Online
After approval, follow these steps:
- Visit the PM-JAY portal
- Log in using mobile OTP
- Search your beneficiary details
- Click on ‘Download Ayushman Card’
- Save the PDF on your device
You can print the card and use it for treatment at empanelled hospitals.
Diseases & Treatments Covered Under Ayushman Bharat
Ayushman Bharat covers thousands of medical procedures and treatments.
Major Treatments Covered
- Heart surgery
- Cancer treatment
- Kidney dialysis
- Brain surgery
- Orthopedic surgery
- ICU care
- Maternity services
- Diagnostic tests
- COVID-related hospitalization
Expenses Covered
- Hospital stay
- Doctor consultation
- Surgery charges
- Medicines
- ICU charges
- Diagnostic tests
- Pre and post-hospitalization expenses
How to Find PMJAY Hospitals Near You
Beneficiaries can search nearby PM-JAY hospitals online.
Steps to Find Hospitals
- Visit the official PM-JAY hospital search portal
- Select state and district
- Choose hospital type or specialty
- View the list of empanelled hospitals
Both government and private hospitals are available under the scheme.
Common Problems While Applying for the Ayushman Card
Many applicants face technical issues during the online application.
Common Issues
- OTP not received
- Aadhaar not linked with mobile number
- eKYC failure
- Name not found in the database
- Server issues during peak hours
Solutions
- Update Aadhaar mobile number
- Retry the application later
- Visit the nearby CSC center
- Contact PM-JAY support helpline
Ayushman Card Customer Care Number
For application help, eligibility issues, or hospital complaints, contact:
Helpline Numbers
- 14555
- 1800-111-565
These helpline numbers are available for PM-JAY beneficiary support.
Latest Ayushman Bharat Updates 2026
Several important updates have been introduced in 2026.
Major Updates
- Expanded coverage for senior citizens
- Faster online Ayushman Card generation
- Improved digital health verification
- More hospitals added under PM-JAY
- Simplified online application process
The government is also increasing awareness campaigns to help more families benefit from free healthcare services.
ALSO READ: Ayushman Bharat Card Explained: What It Covers, How To Use It, And What You Still Have To Pay For
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