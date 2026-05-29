IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya To Aiden Markram— 3 Players Who Can Replace Rishabh Pant As LSG Captain

IPL 2026: After a disappointing IPL 2026 season, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finished at the bottom of the points table, marquee signing Rishabh Pant has officially stepped down from his captaincy role. The franchise granted his request, which opened the door for a massive leadership restructuring. Finding a fresh captain who can manage high-pressure situations and align with Director of Cricket Tom Moody’s vision is paramount.

Hardik Pandya

The final solution for LSG in the current IPL scenario could be the biggest headline maker. After the 2026 league stage, fresh reports suggest that Hardik Pandya has told the Mumbai Indians management that he wants to leave the franchise after a mentally draining season that saw MI finish at the ninth spot.

Hardik is an experienced IPL-winning captain, having led the Gujarat Titans to their historic maiden title in 2022 and a runner-up finish in 2023. If LSG can manage a big trade or pick him up in the transfer window, the premier Indian all-rounder would bring exactly the kind of elite, aggressive leadership Sanjiv Goenka’s franchise is looking for to re-establish their identity.

Aiden Markram

If Lucknow want to go with a ready-made international captain in their existing squad, then Aiden Markram would be top of the list. LSG re-signed the South African star for ₹2 Crore ahead of the 2026 season, who has immense tactical pedigree. He is also South Africa’s national T20I captain and has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in previous seasons.

More importantly, Markram knows how to win trophies under the RPSG banner, having famously led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back titles. Even if he’s forced to leave the LSG camp temporarily for personal reasons towards the end of the 2026 season, his level-headed approach makes him an excellent internal choice.

Mitchell Marsh

Australian T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh is a front-runner if the team is seeking a leader who truly led from the front during their tumultuous 2026 campaign. The powerhouse all-rounder held his ground as the team crumbled around him, the undisputed bright spot of Lucknow’s season.

Marsh was head and shoulders above the rest of the LSG batters, smashing a stunning 563 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 163.18, with two rapid-fire centuries. With his position as Australia’s regular short-format captain and his phenomenal rich vein of form in the LSG jersey, elevating the “Bison” to full-time captaincy could give the aggressive, fearless cultural blueprint Lucknow desperately needs.

Read More: Rishabh Pant Steps Down As LSG Captain After Dismal IPL 2026 Season