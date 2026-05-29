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Home > Business > TradeFlock Announces 10 Best CFOs in India 2026 to Watch

TradeFlock Announces 10 Best CFOs in India 2026 to Watch

TradeFlock Announces 10 Best CFOs in India 2026 to Watch

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 18:58 IST

 Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28: In today’s business environment, the role of the Chief Financial Officer extends far beyond balance sheets and reporting. CFOs are increasingly influencing strategic decision-making, investor confidence, operational resilience, and long-term business sustainability, particularly as organisations navigate economic uncertainty, regulatory shifts, and rapid digital transformation.

Reflecting this evolving role, TradeFlock has released its latest edition, 10 Best CFOs in India 2026, featuring the most inspiring finance leaders who are helping organisations balance governance with growth while driving transformation across industries.

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The edition highlights professionals from sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, consumer businesses, real estate, and financial services. Each leader was evaluated based on strategic financial leadership, operational impact, governance, innovation, and contribution towards long-term value creation.

Featured Leaders in TradeFlock’s 10 Best CFOs in India 2026

CA (Dr) Chintan Atul Shah, CFO, Classic Ornaments

CA (Dr) Chintan Atul Shah is a seasoned finance leader with over 18 years of experience across power, media, infrastructure, security services, and luxury goods. As CFO of Classic Ornaments, he specialises in IPO readiness, mergers and acquisitions, finance transformation, governance, and capital allocation. Known for combining strategic thinking with operational discipline, he has led large-scale ERP and transformation initiatives while helping businesses build resilient financial systems, scalable operations, and long-term value in rapidly evolving market environments. Read his exclusive conversation with TradeFlock in his recognition as best CFO in India 2026.

CA Dhiraj Vashista, Chief Financial Officer (Executive-Director, Commercial), HGS (India) Ltd.

CA Dhiraj Vashista’s strong expertise in IPO, governance, and financial planning continues to support business efficiency and strategic growth initiatives. Honoured as an influential CFO in India, Dhiraj brings more than 27 years of experience and currently leads with a data-driven, operationally focused approach. His impressive career includes leadership roles at top firms like DORSET KABA and A2Z FILTERATION. Discover insights from his conversation with TradeFlock.

  • Faiz Abidi, CFO & CTO, Jaypee Infratech Ltd.
  • Gurupad Hombal, CFO, Sureworks Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
  • Akash Ohri, CFO, Hamon Cooling Systems Pvt. Ltd.
  • Dr Debnath Mukhopadhyay, CFO, Seros Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Read about other leaders among the top CFOs in India.

Together, these leaders reflect how financial leadership is becoming increasingly central to business strategy, operational agility, and sustainable growth. From IPO readiness and mergers to governance frameworks and digital finance transformation, their work highlights the growing influence of top Indian CFOs in shaping the future of Indian enterprise.

Recently Launched Editions By TradeFlock

TradeFlock Announces 10 Best CFOs in India 2026 to Watch

The release is part of TradeFlock’s ongoing editorial focus on leadership across finance, technology, operations, and business transformation. Through its industry-specific editions, the platform highlights leaders and ideas that are shaping the future of business across India and global markets. Check out the latest editions of TradeFlock here.

  • Visionary CEOs to Watch in 2026
  • 10 Best CTOs Making Impact in 2026
  • USA’s Most Influential COOs 2026
  • 10 Best Tech Leaders from Asia 2026
  • 10 Marketing Leaders in India 2026
  • 10 Best HR Leaders in Indian 2026

About TradeFlock

TradeFlock is a global business magazine published by SDAD Technology, covering all business-related discussions and topics, including leadership, finance, technology, startups, and marketing. It is a bi-weekly print & digital magazine with a strong readership across India, the USA, and Asia. As one of India’s fastest-growing business publications, TradeFlock delivers exclusive business insights, thought leadership, executive interviews, and industry analysis that help professionals navigate today’s evolving corporate landscape. TradeFlock also reaches professionals through its weekly LinkedIn newsletter.

TradeFlock’s annual 40 Under 40 edition is among the most sought-after business recognitions for young professionals globally. It celebrates exceptional innovators, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders under 40 who are reshaping industries and driving meaningful change across sectors like technology, finance, sustainability, and healthcare. Distinct from invite-only legacy awards, nominations are open to everyone — colleagues, organisations, HR teams, and self-nominations are all equally welcome — making it one of the most accessible yet credible young leadership awards across India, the USA, and Asia. Past honorees have gone on to build influential careers, reinforcing the award’s reputation as a genuine launchpad for the next generation of global business leaders.

Whether you are an entrepreneur seeking market intelligence, a business leader looking for strategic inspiration, or a young professional exploring growth opportunities, TradeFlock’s editorial coverage consistently spans the topics that define modern business success. You can subscribe via tradeflock.com or Magzter for early access to both print and digital editions, with discounted annual subscription plans available. For editorial queries, story contributions, or coverage suggestions, write directly to editors@tradeflock.com.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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TradeFlock Announces 10 Best CFOs in India 2026 to Watch
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TradeFlock Announces 10 Best CFOs in India 2026 to Watch

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TradeFlock Announces 10 Best CFOs in India 2026 to Watch
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