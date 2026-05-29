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Home > India News > New Chandigarh Weather Today (29 May 2026): Heavy Rain Alert in Mullanpur, IMD Issues Warning

New Chandigarh Weather Today (29 May 2026): Heavy Rain Alert in Mullanpur, IMD Issues Warning

New Chandigarh Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Mullanpur and nearby areas. Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hailstorm likely in Punjab and the Chandigarh region.

New Chandigarh Weather Today (29 May 2026): Heavy Rain Alert in Mullanpur, IMD Issues Warning

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 19:31 IST

The weather in New Chandigarh and Mullanpur has changed dramatically, with the IMD issuing a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for the region. In the next 24 hours, people in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Mohali and surrounding areas of Chandigarh may witness strong winds, lightning, hailstorm activity and heavy rainfall.

An unstable weather system over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is expected to be caused by a western disturbance and moisture incursion over North India, according to IMD Chandigarh. Authorities have asked people to stay alert, particularly in the evening hours when the thunderstorm activity is expected to be at its peak.

New Chandigarh Weather Update

The latest New Chandigarh Weather update says the weather conditions across the region are changing as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Cloudy skies and humid conditions have already been reported in several parts of New Chandigarh and nearby areas. Weather officials have warned that rain intensity may increase during evening and nighttime hours.

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The IMD said thunderstorms with lightning and isolated hailstorm activity are likely in the region over the next 24 hours. Residents have been asked to stay alert and follow the weather advisories issued by local authorities.

Mullanpur New Chandigarh Weather

The Mullanpur New Chandigarh Weather forecast suggests a significant rise in rain activity due to western disturbances affecting North India. Areas around Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Mohali, and Chandigarh may experience moderate to heavy rainfall along with strong winds reaching up to 50 to 60 kmph.

Weather experts stated that temperatures are expected to drop slightly after rainfall activity begins. Humidity levels, however, may remain high during the next few days due to changing atmospheric conditions.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for the SAS Nagar district, which includes Mullanpur and New Chandigarh. The warning says thunderstorms are possible with lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms.

Authorities have warned people to stay indoors during bad weather and to stay away from open spaces when lightning is present. Local authorities and emergency services are also closely monitoring the situation.

New Chandigarh Weather Forecast for the Next Few Days

Date Weather Condition Temperature
29 May Thunderstorms and heavy rain likely 37°C / 23°C
30 May Cloudy with rain and gusty winds 32°C / 22°C
31 May Thunderstorms possible 32°C / 23°C
1 June Partly cloudy and humid 37°C / 25°C
2 June Hot and partly sunny 39°C / 26°C

Safety Advisory During Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm

Advisory Details
Stay Indoors Avoid stepping out during lightning and heavy rain
Avoid Open Areas Stay away from trees, electric poles, and open fields
Drive Carefully Roads may become slippery with poor visibility
Keep Updated Follow IMD weather alerts regularly
Secure Outdoor Items Strong winds may damage loose objects outside homes

ALSO READ: When Will Monsoon Start in Delhi 2026? IMD Rain Forecast & Expected Weather Date

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New Chandigarh Weather Today (29 May 2026): Heavy Rain Alert in Mullanpur, IMD Issues Warning

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New Chandigarh Weather Today (29 May 2026): Heavy Rain Alert in Mullanpur, IMD Issues Warning

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New Chandigarh Weather Today (29 May 2026): Heavy Rain Alert in Mullanpur, IMD Issues Warning
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