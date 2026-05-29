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Home > India News > When Will Monsoon Start in Delhi 2026? IMD Rain Forecast & Expected Weather Date

When Will Monsoon Start in Delhi 2026? IMD Rain Forecast & Expected Weather Date

Delhi Monsoon 2026 update: Check the expected monsoon arrival date in Delhi, IMD rain forecast, heatwave outlook, pre-monsoon activity, and latest weather predictions for Delhi-NCR.

When Will Monsoon Start in Delhi 2026? IMD Rain Forecast & Expected Weather Date (Photo generated by AI)
When Will Monsoon Start in Delhi 2026? IMD Rain Forecast & Expected Weather Date (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 15:59 IST

Delhiites yearning for relief from the sweltering summer heat may have to wait till the last week of June for the arrival of the southwest monsoon. According to the latest updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to hit Delhi-NCR between June 27 and June 30, 2026.

The country’s weather department said the monsoon has advanced over southern India this year more slowly than initially forecast. Weather experts are also tracking the potential impact of El Niño conditions on the distribution of rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season.

Monsoon Arrival in Delhi

The monsoon is expected to make a slow march from Kerala towards central and northern India throughout June before reaching Delhi by the month-end, according to the IMD’s forecast timeline. Under normal conditions, Delhi usually receives monsoon rains around June 27.

You Might Be Interested In
Region Expected Monsoon Arrival 2026
Kerala Around June 1
Mumbai Around June 10
Central India Mid-June
Delhi-NCR June 27 to June 30

Weather analysts say the delayed advancement over Kerala earlier this week slightly affected the overall monsoon schedule. However, IMD expects conditions to gradually become favorable for further monsoon movement during early June. 

IMD Forecast for Rainfall in 2026

There could be spells of heavy rain at times in Delhi when the monsoon is active, but the forecast is for the entire country. Experts note that rainfall distribution can vary sharply even during below-normal monsoon years.

Weather Factor Forecast for Delhi 2026
Monsoon Arrival June 27 to June 30
Pre-Monsoon Activity Thunderstorms, dust storms, lightning
June Temperature Trend Hot and humid with temporary relief
Rainfall Outlook Near-normal to slightly below normal
Heatwave Risk Moderate to high before monsoon onset

Why Monsoon Timing Matters for Delhi

The arrival of the southwest monsoon is critical for Delhi because it provides major relief from extreme summer temperatures that often cross 45°C in late May and June. 

But a delayed monsoon may extend the duration of heatwaves and the consumption of electricity and water in the capital region. IMD has warned that parts of northwest India could continue experiencing above-normal temperatures until widespread rainfall activity begins.

Current IMD Weather Outlook

According to the latest extended-range outlook, weather systems are gradually becoming favorable for further monsoon advancement over the southern and eastern parts of India. Delhi will witness some isolated rain activity and strong winds during pre-monsoon thunderstorms over the next few weeks. The IMD has urged people to continue to watch out for official updates on the progress of the monsoon, as the dates of the progress can change as per the changing atmospheric and oceanic conditions.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief

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When Will Monsoon Start in Delhi 2026? IMD Rain Forecast & Expected Weather Date

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When Will Monsoon Start in Delhi 2026? IMD Rain Forecast & Expected Weather Date
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