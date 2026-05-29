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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief

Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief

Delhi Weather Today on 29 May 2026: IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms, rain, lightning, and strong winds across Delhi NCR. Check live temperature, travel advisory, weather comparison, and 15-day forecast.

Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief (Photo generated by AI)
Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 14:30 IST

Delhi experienced a major weather change on May 29, 2026, as thunderstorms, cloudy skies, gusty winds, and rain activity provided temporary relief from the intense summer heat over the national capital and the NCR region. New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad saw cooler daytime temperatures compared to previous days due to active pre-monsoon conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi NCR, warning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, sudden rain spells, and strong winds in the next 24 hours.

What Is the Weather Today in Delhi? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Delhi NCR is likely to have a cloudy and humid day today with chances of intermittent rainfall in different parts of the city. Gusty winds and thunderstorms are likely mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, while temperatures continue to be below the recent heatwave levels.

You Might Be Interested In
City/Area Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset
New Delhi 34°C 27°C Thunderstorms & Rain 5:24 AM 7:12 PM
Noida 35°C 27°C Cloudy with Rain Chances 5:23 AM 7:11 PM
Gurugram 34°C 26°C Gusty Winds & Showers 5:25 AM 7:13 PM
Ghaziabad 35°C 27°C Humid with Thunderstorms 5:22 AM 7:11 PM
Faridabad 34°C 26°C Rain & Lightning Possible 5:24 AM 7:12 PM

Yesterday (28 May 2026) vs Today (29 May 2026) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave, or Sudden Changes?

Delhi NCR saw a dramatic turn in weather conditions between Wednesday and Thursday. While 28 May was hot and humid with isolated showers, 29 May saw a widespread cloud cover, stronger winds, and a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures.

City 28 May Weather 29 May Weather Major Change
New Delhi Hot & Humid, 39°C Thunderstorms & Rain, 34°C Temperature Drop
Noida Dry Heat Cloudy with Rain Increased Rain Activity
Gurugram Warm with Humidity Gusty Winds & Showers Storm Conditions
Ghaziabad Heatwave-like Conditions Thunderstorms Cooler Temperatures
Faridabad Sunny & Hot Rain Chances Weather Instability

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

The ongoing storm activity may affect normal life and transportation across Delhi NCR today. Waterlogging, low visibility, and gusty winds could slow down road traffic during evening peak hours. Passengers travelling by air are advised to check flight schedules before leaving for the airport, as thunderstorms may cause delays or turbulence during landing and take-off operations. Local train and metro movement is expected to remain mostly normal, although heavy rain in isolated areas could lead to temporary delays and overcrowding during office hours.

Travel Advisory for Passengers by Rail & Road

  • Carry umbrellas and rain protection while travelling
  • Avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorm hours
  • Expect slow traffic in low-lying and waterlogged areas
  • Stay indoors during lightning and strong wind activity
  • Monitor local IMD weather alerts regularly

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi NCR on 29 May 2026 due to thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Delhi NCR Alert

  • Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall likely
  • Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph
  • Lightning activity expected in isolated areas
  • Possibility of temporary waterlogging and traffic disruption

North India Weather Situation

  • Rain and storm activity is active across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
  • Heatwave conditions are weakening temporarily
  • Dust storms are possible in isolated western regions

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Weather models suggest Delhi NCR may continue witnessing unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions over the next two weeks. Intermittent thunderstorms and short rain spells are expected to continue into early June before temperatures gradually rise again.

Region Forecast Trend Temperature Trend Rainfall Chances
New Delhi Thunderstorms & Humidity 33-37°C Moderate
Noida Cloudy with Rain Spells 34-38°C Moderate
Gurugram Windy & Humid 33-37°C Moderate
Ghaziabad Unstable Weather 34-38°C Moderate to High
Faridabad Warm with Storm Chances 34-37°C Moderate

ALSO READ: UAE Weather Today (29 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Set for Scorching 40°C+ Temperatures Amid Intense Summer Heat

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Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief

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Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief
Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief
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