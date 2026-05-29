Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief

Delhi experienced a major weather change on May 29, 2026, as thunderstorms, cloudy skies, gusty winds, and rain activity provided temporary relief from the intense summer heat over the national capital and the NCR region. New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad saw cooler daytime temperatures compared to previous days due to active pre-monsoon conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi NCR, warning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, sudden rain spells, and strong winds in the next 24 hours.

What Is the Weather Today in Delhi? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Delhi NCR is likely to have a cloudy and humid day today with chances of intermittent rainfall in different parts of the city. Gusty winds and thunderstorms are likely mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, while temperatures continue to be below the recent heatwave levels.

City/Area Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset New Delhi 34°C 27°C Thunderstorms & Rain 5:24 AM 7:12 PM Noida 35°C 27°C Cloudy with Rain Chances 5:23 AM 7:11 PM Gurugram 34°C 26°C Gusty Winds & Showers 5:25 AM 7:13 PM Ghaziabad 35°C 27°C Humid with Thunderstorms 5:22 AM 7:11 PM Faridabad 34°C 26°C Rain & Lightning Possible 5:24 AM 7:12 PM

Yesterday (28 May 2026) vs Today (29 May 2026) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave, or Sudden Changes?

Delhi NCR saw a dramatic turn in weather conditions between Wednesday and Thursday. While 28 May was hot and humid with isolated showers, 29 May saw a widespread cloud cover, stronger winds, and a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures.



City 28 May Weather 29 May Weather Major Change New Delhi Hot & Humid, 39°C Thunderstorms & Rain, 34°C Temperature Drop Noida Dry Heat Cloudy with Rain Increased Rain Activity Gurugram Warm with Humidity Gusty Winds & Showers Storm Conditions Ghaziabad Heatwave-like Conditions Thunderstorms Cooler Temperatures Faridabad Sunny & Hot Rain Chances Weather Instability

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

The ongoing storm activity may affect normal life and transportation across Delhi NCR today. Waterlogging, low visibility, and gusty winds could slow down road traffic during evening peak hours. Passengers travelling by air are advised to check flight schedules before leaving for the airport, as thunderstorms may cause delays or turbulence during landing and take-off operations. Local train and metro movement is expected to remain mostly normal, although heavy rain in isolated areas could lead to temporary delays and overcrowding during office hours.

Travel Advisory for Passengers by Rail & Road

Carry umbrellas and rain protection while travelling

Avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorm hours

Expect slow traffic in low-lying and waterlogged areas

Stay indoors during lightning and strong wind activity

Monitor local IMD weather alerts regularly

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi NCR on 29 May 2026 due to thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Delhi NCR Alert

Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall likely

Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph

Lightning activity expected in isolated areas

Possibility of temporary waterlogging and traffic disruption

North India Weather Situation

Rain and storm activity is active across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Heatwave conditions are weakening temporarily

Dust storms are possible in isolated western regions

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Weather models suggest Delhi NCR may continue witnessing unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions over the next two weeks. Intermittent thunderstorms and short rain spells are expected to continue into early June before temperatures gradually rise again.

Region Forecast Trend Temperature Trend Rainfall Chances New Delhi Thunderstorms & Humidity 33-37°C Moderate Noida Cloudy with Rain Spells 34-38°C Moderate Gurugram Windy & Humid 33-37°C Moderate Ghaziabad Unstable Weather 34-38°C Moderate to High Faridabad Warm with Storm Chances 34-37°C Moderate

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