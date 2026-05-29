Delhi Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Bring Relief

Delhi experienced a major weather change on May 29, 2026, as thunderstorms, cloudy skies, gusty winds, and rain activity provided temporary relief from the intense summer heat over the national capital and the NCR region. New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad saw cooler daytime temperatures compared to previous days due to active pre-monsoon conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi NCR, warning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, sudden rain spells, and strong winds in the next 24 hours.
What Is the Weather Today in Delhi? Live Temperature & IMD Updates
Delhi NCR is likely to have a cloudy and humid day today with chances of intermittent rainfall in different parts of the city. Gusty winds and thunderstorms are likely mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, while temperatures continue to be below the recent heatwave levels.
|City/Area
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|New Delhi
|34°C
|27°C
|Thunderstorms & Rain
|5:24 AM
|7:12 PM
|Noida
|35°C
|27°C
|Cloudy with Rain Chances
|5:23 AM
|7:11 PM
|Gurugram
|34°C
|26°C
|Gusty Winds & Showers
|5:25 AM
|7:13 PM
|Ghaziabad
|35°C
|27°C
|Humid with Thunderstorms
|5:22 AM
|7:11 PM
|Faridabad
|34°C
|26°C
|Rain & Lightning Possible
|5:24 AM
|7:12 PM
Yesterday (28 May 2026) vs Today (29 May 2026) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave, or Sudden Changes?
Delhi NCR saw a dramatic turn in weather conditions between Wednesday and Thursday. While 28 May was hot and humid with isolated showers, 29 May saw a widespread cloud cover, stronger winds, and a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures.
|City
|28 May Weather
|29 May Weather
|Major Change
|New Delhi
|Hot & Humid, 39°C
|Thunderstorms & Rain, 34°C
|Temperature Drop
|Noida
|Dry Heat
|Cloudy with Rain
|Increased Rain Activity
|Gurugram
|Warm with Humidity
|Gusty Winds & Showers
|Storm Conditions
|Ghaziabad
|Heatwave-like Conditions
|Thunderstorms
|Cooler Temperatures
|Faridabad
|Sunny & Hot
|Rain Chances
|Weather Instability
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory
The ongoing storm activity may affect normal life and transportation across Delhi NCR today. Waterlogging, low visibility, and gusty winds could slow down road traffic during evening peak hours. Passengers travelling by air are advised to check flight schedules before leaving for the airport, as thunderstorms may cause delays or turbulence during landing and take-off operations. Local train and metro movement is expected to remain mostly normal, although heavy rain in isolated areas could lead to temporary delays and overcrowding during office hours.
Travel Advisory for Passengers by Rail & Road
- Carry umbrellas and rain protection while travelling
- Avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorm hours
- Expect slow traffic in low-lying and waterlogged areas
- Stay indoors during lightning and strong wind activity
- Monitor local IMD weather alerts regularly
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi NCR on 29 May 2026 due to thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Delhi NCR Alert
- Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall likely
- Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph
- Lightning activity expected in isolated areas
- Possibility of temporary waterlogging and traffic disruption
North India Weather Situation
- Rain and storm activity is active across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
- Heatwave conditions are weakening temporarily
- Dust storms are possible in isolated western regions
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
Weather models suggest Delhi NCR may continue witnessing unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions over the next two weeks. Intermittent thunderstorms and short rain spells are expected to continue into early June before temperatures gradually rise again.
|Region
|Forecast Trend
|Temperature Trend
|Rainfall Chances
|New Delhi
|Thunderstorms & Humidity
|33-37°C
|Moderate
|Noida
|Cloudy with Rain Spells
|34-38°C
|Moderate
|Gurugram
|Windy & Humid
|33-37°C
|Moderate
|Ghaziabad
|Unstable Weather
|34-38°C
|Moderate to High
|Faridabad
|Warm with Storm Chances
|34-37°C
|Moderate
ALSO READ: UAE Weather Today (29 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Set for Scorching 40°C+ Temperatures Amid Intense Summer Heat
Harshita is a journalist and digital content writer specializing in breaking news, current affairs, travel, education, and trending stories. She is focused on delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content with a strong emphasis on clarity and audience relevance.