UAE Weather Today (29 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Set for Scorching 40°C+ Temperatures Amid Intense Summer Heat

Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather today (29 May, 2026): With the UAE heading into summer, the harsh temperatures have become a common occurrence throughout the country. Here’s what to expect on May 29, 2026, as the UAE continues to experience intense summer heat. The brief storm fronts that recently passed over the country have dissipated, leaving mostly clear skies across much of the region. While some areas may still see lingering cloud cover, sunshine is expected to dominate the forecast, with hot and dry conditions prevailing throughout the day.

Temperatures exceeding 40°C

The latest potential, as well as the potential probabilities of temperatures over 40°C, in 2.Several parts of the UAE is likely to rise above 40°C mid-late hours of the day, according to the probability. With the potential probability that levels may climb to a range of 42 to 43°C in Abu Dhabi and possible probablity temperature reach 40 to 42°C in Dubai. While temperatures may rise to even higher range in the hinterland.

Temperatures are expected to climb during the evening, with all main cities across the nation recording temperatures from 25 to 30°C as well. This means all emirates, are likely to be hot and scorching.

Dubai Weather Today, 29 May 2026

In Dubai the entire day is likely to be sunny and cloud cover the lowest. Temperatures may climb to 40 degrees celsius in the afternoon, but in the morning and the night it should be the relatively cooler and mild Coolersight the wetness index may rise night and early in the morning, notably out near the coast.

Abu Dhabi weather today

Abu Dhabi will be one of the hottest spots in the country with temperatures forecast to reach 42c to 43c. Weather agencies predict hot weather with a very slim chance of rain, say weather agencies. People should try to minimise staying outside for a long time, particularly during midday validation.

Dusty Days Expected in Some Regions

Weather services say that light to moderate winds across some areas of the UAE may produce blowing dust and very low visibility in open regions and deserts in the afternoon.

What is Responsible for These Heavy Heatwaves?

May also marks the beginning of the hottest season in the UAE. The daily average temperatures throughout the country are already on track from 37° to 41°C, with even higher temperatures predicted for inland locations.

Much sunshine, dry conditions and low cloud cover point to temperatures continuing their climb.

Safety advice for residents of the UAE

Water yourself a lot during the day.

Stay indoors during the hotter afternoon hours if at all possible.

Wear light and light-colored clothing.

When you’re outside, protect your skin and eyes with sunscreen and sunglasses.

Keep children and pets out of parked cars.

What To Expect In The Weekend?

The heat will stay in the UAE until the first week of June, as temperatures are predicted to stay above seasonal average in several areas even when there is clear weather. Sun, heat and dryness form half the weather outlook.

UAE experiences another scorching day on 29th May 2026 as heatwave brings temperatures above 40degreesC over cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions from heat illness as the country embarks on its hottest day in the summer season.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today 29 May 2026: Rain Likely To End Severe Heatwave, Temperatures Set To Drop

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts are based on information available at the time of publication and are subject to change. Actual weather conditions may vary depending on local atmospheric developments and official updates from meteorological authorities. Readers are advised to check the latest forecasts and warnings issued by the National Center of Meteorology before making travel or outdoor activity plans.