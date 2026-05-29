Delhi Weather Today 29 May 2026: Rain Likely To End Severe Heatwave, Temperatures Set To Drop

Delhi Weather Today 29 May 2026: Delhi NCR was under unbearable hot spell for days and with the extremely hot and dry weather. Thursday evening proved to be a day of major relief as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds took a toll on the heat in the region. Moderate to heavy rainfall happened in a bunch of spots across Delhi, Gurugram , Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, and it managed to bring down the ambient temperature by as much as 10 to 15 degrees Celsius, in just a few hours. This sudden shift in the weather pattern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, is being linked to a western disturbance together with the moisture carrying easterly current, after an intense stretch of the heat wave, when temperatures had been hovering close to 45 degrees Celsius for the past few days.

Delhi Weather Today 29 May 2026: Significant Drop In Temperature

IMD data shows that the thunderstorm activity during evening hours led to a drop in temperatures at some weather stations in Delhi which recorded among the heaviest fall of the season. Cooler conditions with some gusty winds, lightning and short spells of hailstorms were observed in isolated areas in areas such as Palam, Lodhi Road and Safdarjung. However, the wind speed reportedly reached as high as 70-90 kmph in parts of Delhi-NCR, which hampered traffic movement and also caused dust storms in the region before the rains brought the situation to normal. The weather department has warned people to remain alert during the days of strong winds and lightning as the thunderstorm and rainfall alerts are being issued for the next three days.

Delhi Weather Today 29 May 2026: Current Temperature

Delhi wakes up to a temperature of 26°C, mostly sunny with highest temperature predicted to be 38°C and lowest 26°C. There is a drop in temperature due to the rainfall yesterday. Cloudy conditions are expected around 2 PM.

Rain brings Relief In Delhi

The heavy down pours were welcome news to people who had been suffering from the intense heat and humidity during the week. Previously, the nights in Delhi have been unusually warm accompanied with extreme heat stress with high humidity, which made the ‘feels like’ temperature touch critical levels.

IMD Predictions For Delhi And other States

Current change is the start of an ‘intensified pre monsoon activity’ over northwest India, says weather experts. IMD predicts that there will be rain, cloudy skies and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till the weekend. It is recommended that people do not seek shelter under trees during lightning and attempt to find shelter indoors during severe thunderstorms, whenever possible. The overall weather pattern is likely to be relatively cooler over Delhi in coming days with isolated hot weather over the remaining parts of northwest and central India which will provide much needed respite from one of the hottest heat spell of the season.

Also Read: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather