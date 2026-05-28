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Home > India News > Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather

Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather

Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought relief from an intense heatwave in Delhi-NCR, following an IMD orange alert for strong winds and rain. The weather disrupted flight operations at Delhi Airport, with airlines issuing advisories. Officials said the pre-monsoon spell is likely to continue with more rainfall in coming days.

Delhi Orange Alert: Heavy Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave (Via AI)
Delhi Orange Alert: Heavy Rain Brings Relief From Heatwave (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 19:16 IST

Delhi Weather: After enduring days of intense heat and uncomfortable weather conditions, Delhi residents finally received much-needed relief as heavy rain swept across several parts of the national capital on Thursday evening. 

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Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather
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Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather

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Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather

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Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather
Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather
Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather
Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Prolonged Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Continued Storms & Cooler Weather

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