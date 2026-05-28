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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

MasterChef India winner and celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The chef shared an emotional health update on Instagram and asked fans for prayers and support.

Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer (Photo: X)
Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 19:15 IST

MasterChef India winner and celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Sharing the news through social media, the celebrity chef requested prayers and support from her followers while also giving a glimpse into her ongoing treatment journey. In an Instagram post, Pankaj Bhadouria shared a health update, asking her followers to pray for her quick recovery. ‘I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support,’ she wrote. Bhadouria also shared a picture of herself from a hospital bed, suggesting that she is already undergoing treatment for the condition.

Fans And Followers Extend Support

The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, with her followers expressing concern in the comments. Many also wished for her well-being and speedy recovery.

Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

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Bhadouria also shared a video message on her Instagram story, saying, “I wanted to share with you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. As you are my extended family, I wanted to share this with you all. At this moment, I need all your prayers and support.”

From School Teacher To MasterChef Winner

Speaking about Pankaj Bhadouria, her journey began as a school teacher, a career she pursued for over 16 years. However, she later left teaching to participate in the popular cookery reality show, MasterChef India.

Making it big, Pankaj Bhadouria went on to win the debut season of MasterChef India. In one of her Instagram posts, Bhadouria reflected on her inspiring journey and opened up about the difficult choices she had to make to follow her dream.

Pankaj Bhadouria Reflects On Her Career Leap

‘Either you quit the Show, or you quit your Job – Those words echoed in my mind as I stood at a crossroads 15 years ago. It wasn’t an easy choice. Leaving behind a stable 16-year career, my family, and the comfort of a secure life to chase a dream felt like madness to many. 

I traveled to Mumbai, stepping into the unknown, knowing there were no guarantees. I was just one among 40 hopefuls, with no assurance of making it to the top 10, let alone stepping into the MasterChef kitchen. Winning the title seemed like an impossible dream’ she wrote.

She described the switch in her career as the “best decision”, further adding, “Dreams do come true, but only if you’re willing to leap. That leap was my first step toward fulfilling a lifelong passion, and I’ve never looked back since.”

(Inputs From ANI)

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Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

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Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

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Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Who Is Pankaj Bhadouria? MasterChef India Winner Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
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