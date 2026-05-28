New Zealand National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Fixtures, Ranking & Stats

New Zealand national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: New Zealand’s national football team, the All Whites, are optimistic and excited ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The tournament will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. New Zealand, who qualified through the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), enjoyed a commanding qualifying campaign to secure a direct place at the World Cup. Head coach Darren Bazeley has selected an extended squad combining experienced stars with exciting youngsters. Captain Chris Wood and his side will be hoping to make history by qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time. The All Whites are back at the FIFA World Cup, after their memorable 2010 unbeaten run.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

New Zealand has officially announced its final squad:

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud

Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud Defenders: Tim Payne, Francis De Vries, Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Nando Pijnaker, Finn Surman, Callan Elliot, Tommy Smith

Tim Payne, Francis De Vries, Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Nando Pijnaker, Finn Surman, Callan Elliot, Tommy Smith Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Alex Rufer, Ryan Thomas

Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Alex Rufer, Ryan Thomas Forwards: Chris Wood, Eli Just, Kosta Barbarouses, Ben Waine, Ben Old, Callum McCowatt, Jesse Randall, Lachlan Bayliss

Chris Wood is still the biggest name in the squad and will be New Zealand’s main attacking threat. Veteran Tommy Smith and defender Michael Boxall bring valuable international experience, while Liberato Cacace and Marko Stamenic are expected to take on major roles in the field and defence.

FIFA Ranking

New Zealand are currently sitting around 85 in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team has steadily improved under coach Darren Bazeley and reached its highest ranking in more than a decade following strong international performances. Although New Zealand is not one of the top-ranked sides in the tournament, it has become one of the strongest in Oceania since Australia moved to the AFC in 2006.

Qualification History

New Zealand won the OFC qualification tournament to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. It is the first World Cup in which Oceania has a guaranteed qualification spot. The All Whites were solid, finishing ahead of their regional rivals at the top of their region after a solid showing in the qualifiers. Chris Wood was one of the top players in qualification, finishing as one of the top scorers. New Zealand will be heading to their third FIFA World Cup in 2026 after qualifying for the tournament in 1982 and 2010.

Tournament History & Key Achievements

New Zealand had a good run in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They passed the round without defeat. The team, known as the All Whites, was level with Slovakia, Paraguay and then champions Italy. That was the All Whites, the invincible team. “They were so close to going through to the next round. They have also had some success in football matches in their patch. They have won the OFC Nations Cup times. There have been some good footballers down the years in New Zealand.

New Zealand football has produced some players but Chris Wood is considered as one of the best footballers in New Zealand football history. There is a squad in New Zealand and they’re getting more self-belief. The All Whites will look to improve on the top teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The All Whites will try to catch the teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026 off guard.