Belgium National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Golden Generation Stats

Belgium national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium’s national football team will go to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a mix of old stars and young talent. The tournament will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. Rudi Garcia’s Belgium came through a strong UEFA qualifying campaign to make it to the tournament. After years of being seen as one of football’s “golden generations”, the Red Devils are looking to stake their claim once again to be among the best teams in the world. A number of iconic players are approaching the end of their international careers but Belgium still have sufficient quality to compete in the knockout stages. Fans will be watching closely to see if this squad can finally translate years of promise into major international success.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Belgium announced their official 26-man squad on May 15, 2026. The squad includes experienced names as well as younger players who are the future of Belgian football.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders

Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate

Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jérémy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard

Coach Rudi Garcia has depended heavily on veterans such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois. Meanwhile, younger players like Jérémy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere will be asked to play pivotal roles during the tournament.

FIFA Ranking

Belgium still ranks among the world’s top football nations on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. The team is currently ranked about 9th in the world, which shows that even with squad changes over the past few years, they still regularly compete at the highest level internationally.

For long periods, Belgium occupied the top spot in the FIFA rankings in the peak years of their golden generation. But the team is yet to win its maiden major international trophy.

Golden Generation Stats & Tournament History

Belgium still ranks among the world’s top football nations on the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. The team is currently ranked about 9th in the world, which shows that even with squad changes over the past few years, they still regularly compete at the highest level internationally.

Belgium spent long periods at No.1 in the FIFA rankings during the peak years of their golden generation. However, the team is still looking for its first major international trophy.Belgium’s golden generation was born during the 2010s under coaches Marc Wilmots and Roberto Martínez. Players such as Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois made Belgium one of the strongest teams in world football.

The Red Devils had their best ever FIFA World Cup finish in 2018 when they finished third after beating England in the playoff match. Belgium also made it to the quarter-finals in 2014, and did well in UEFA European Championships consistently.

Belgium has participated in 15 editions of the FIFA World Cup, and has appeared in four consecutive tournaments since 2014. The team qualified for the 2026 edition undefeated and will be in Group G with Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

Romelu Lukaku is still Belgium’s all-time leading scorer with 89 international goals, and Kevin De Bruyne is still the creative leader in the squad. Many believe the golden generation era is coming to an end, but Belgium still has the quality and experience to compete with good teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.