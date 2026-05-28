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Home > Sports News > French Open 2026: Teen Sensation Iva Jovic Stuns Emma Navarro to Reach Roland Garros Third Round

French Open 2026: Teen Sensation Iva Jovic Stuns Emma Navarro to Reach Roland Garros Third Round

Iva Jovic shocked Emma Navarro at French Open 2026 with a dominant straight-sets win to reach the Roland Garros third round. The 18-year-old American tennis sensation, born to Serbian parents, delivered a complete clay-court performance and continued her impressive breakthrough campaign.

Iva Jovic defeats Emma Navarro in French Open 2026 2nd Round. Image Credit: X/@rolandgarros
Iva Jovic defeats Emma Navarro in French Open 2026 2nd Round. Image Credit: X/@rolandgarros

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 16:33 IST

Iva Jovic vs Emma Navarro: Iva Jovic has managed to beat her compatriot, Emma Navarro. The 18-year-old defeated Navarro in the French Open to proceed to the third round of Roland Garros. She won in straight sets. Born to Serbian parents, the American player won the first set 6-0 before a 6-3 win in the second set to win the match. It was a complete performance from the rising star.

French Open 2026: Iva Jovic vs Emma Navarro

While it was Iva Jovic who won the match convincingly, it was Emma Navarro, who possibly had the best day when it comes to serves. The 25-year-old sent down five aces compared to one from Jovic. The two players maintained a first serve success percentage of 93% and more. However, none of the two players could win even a single point with their second serve.

While playing against each other’s serves, Jovic managed to win 32 points, but Navarro could only manage to win 14 points which in the end resulted in her losing the game. Jovic after winning the first set without dropping a game appeared to be doing the same in the second set. She won the first three games of the second set. However, her opponent, Navarro spurred a comeback of sorts and won three games on the trot to square the second set. 

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French Open 2026: Iva Jovic puts up a special performance




It was early in the first set , when Iva Jovic showed why she is a top talent emerging as young teenager from the United States. The 18-year-old playing on clay for the first time in her career was on top of her opponent despite the seven-year age gap and the gap in the two players’ experience. 

French Open 2026: Iva Jovic meets Novak Djokovic

Recently, Iva Jovic, young American tennis prospect aged 18, witnessed a top tennis player heading towards the Roland Garros locker room. Novak Djokovic is always required to be at some location the week before a Grand Slam, so it looked like he had to be there, and Actually he was. Yet Jovic who is also Serbian through her parents, has always regarded the 24-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia as her role model. After their initial coaching sessions in Australia in January, he was interested in knowing how she was doing. He simply had to ask about her preparations for the second French Open.

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French Open 2026: Teen Sensation Iva Jovic Stuns Emma Navarro to Reach Roland Garros Third Round

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French Open 2026: Teen Sensation Iva Jovic Stuns Emma Navarro to Reach Roland Garros Third Round
French Open 2026: Teen Sensation Iva Jovic Stuns Emma Navarro to Reach Roland Garros Third Round
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