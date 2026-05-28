Japan National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Full Tournament Preview

Japan national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Japan national football team is heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a lot of excitement as they were among the teams to make it to the tournament. Japan will compete in the 48-team World Cup to be held in the United States and Canada and Mexico from June to July 2026, led by coach Hajime Moriyasu. The Japan national football team is improved a lot through time. is now one of Asia’s strongest teams. They always play it clever. Have soccer players who are really good. Japan National Football Team is good against European and South American teams. The Japan national football team is an inspiration for the football teams in Asia worldwide. They have players that play in leagues in Europe. The Japan national football team has lots of players and young players that are going to do great things. Japan national football team want to do it again in the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Japan’s World Cup 2026 squad is likely to have a blend of seasoned internationals and promising new talents. The final official squad can still be altered before kick-off, but the current group is a reflection of Hajime Moriyasu’s core team.

Goalkeepers: Zion Suzuki, Keisuke Osako, Tomoki Hayakawa

Defenders: Yūto Nagatomo, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara

Midfielders: Junnosuke Suzuki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki

Forwards: Koki Ogawa, Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda, Kento Shiogai, Keisuke Goto

Japan’s greatest strengths are still their quick passing, defensive organization and pace on the counterattack. Players such as Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo and Wataru Endo will be pivotal to their sides’ hopes in the tournament.

FIFA Ranking

Japan is doing well in football right now. They are in the 20 in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. Japan is also the team in Asia. They have been playing well in games. Japan has won games against teams from Europe. This has helped Japan stay near the top of the rankings. Hajime Moriyasu is the coach of Japan. He has made Japan a good team. Japan can now play against the teams in the world. Japan is, in the rankings and that means they get to play in a lot of international games and other big competitions. Japan is a team because of Hajime Moriyasu and the FIFA Men’s World Rankings show that Japan is a good team.

Tournament History and Asian Football Rise

Japan first participated in the FIFA World Cup in 1998 , and have been regular participants since then . The team has qualified for the Round of 16 several times, most notably in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022. Their most recent major achievement was in Qatar 2022, where they defeated both Germany and Spain in the group stage.The Samurai Blue also were among the first to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, once again demonstrating their supremacy in Asian football.

Japan are one of the most successful national teams in Asia, having won the AFC Asian Cup four times. Their rise has been due in large part to their strong domestic league structure, development system and growing number of players in Europe. Japan are now a team to be reckoned with, able to stun the traditional giants of football on the world stage.