Ebola Scare In India: After Uganda Woman, 4 People From Congo Isolated In Ahmedabad- Should You Be Worried?

A businessman from the Democratic Republic of Congo and three individuals who came into contact with him have been admitted to isolation wards in Ahmedabad after health authorities suspected a possible Ebola infection. Blood samples of the four have been taken and sent to Pune for Ebola virus test, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Wednesday, but there is no sign of any infection yet. The 37-year-old businessman was reportedly in Mumbai for the past five to seven days and then went on to Vadodara where he fell ill with a fever and was admitted to a private hospital. In the interest of precaution, he was then shifted to the Ebola ward of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Where Are The People Now?

According to PTI report, The patient is now stable and his temperature is under control with no associated people showing signs of Ebola, the health minister said. Two persons who came in touch with him have been put under observation in SVP hospital’s isolated wards in the city, while a third person who accompanied him has been isolated as well. All four will be kept under observation for 10 to 11 days to ensure test results and the monitoring period are completed, officials said. Pansheriya said the citizens should not panic as there is no confirmed Ebola case in Gujarat or any part of India at present.

Measures Taken By Gujarat Government

The enhanced measures are part of WHO’s response to the current Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda being declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17. The Gujarat Government’s Health Department has, in turn, stepped up screening of passengers at Ahmedabad International Airport from the affected countries of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. Health officials are taking temperature check ups and observing passengers for any fever, cough or cold. Isolation wards have been set up at government hospitals as well to act quickly if there is any suspected infection.

Should You Be Worried? Check What Gujarat Health Minister Said

Pansheriya said this was not the first such incident handled by Gujarat authorities and pointed to an earlier suspected Ebola case that later tested negative. He added that the state government is taking precautionary measures, so that any possible outbreak of the disease won’t take hold. The minister also asked the public not to trust any rumours that are spreading on social media, and he urged everyone to quickly reach out to health officers, hospitals, or primary health centres if they notice any symptoms linked to infectious diseases. Officials said the situation is still under control, and that the state’s surveillance and monitoring will go on, as a safeguard in case any potential health risk shows up later.

Also Read: Bihar Boat Tragedy: 3 Dead, Multiple Missing After Boat Capsizes In Ganga River Near Umanath Temple