JEECUP Admit Card 2026 Released for Groups A, E1 and E2 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Revised Exam Dates

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has published the JEECUP admit card 2026 for Groups A, E1 (Bio) and E2 (Maths). The 2026 hall ticket is now available for download from the official website for the candidates appearing for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2026. The candidates will have to log in with their application number as well as their password or date of birth in order to access the admit card online. The hall ticket is a requirement for entering the examination hall. The JEECUP 2026 exam is conducted to provide admission to various polytechnic programmes and diploma courses of institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

How to download JEECUP admit card 2026

The 2026 JEECUP hall ticket can be downloaded through the official admission portal by entering valid login credentials. The admit card link is activated only for groups A, E1 and E2. All the students should follow the below instructions to download their admit card:

Visit the official JEECUP website

Click on the “JEECUP Admit Card 2026” link available on the homepage

Enter application number and password or date of birth

Submit the details

Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates need to verify all the details printed on the hall ticket carefully before the examination day.

What is the revised JEECUP 2026 exam schedule

Earlier the JEECUP 2026 Centralised Requisition Institutes (CRIs) Polytechnic eligibility exam had been scheduled from May 15 to May 22. The examination process was postponed by the authorities.

With the latest notification issued by the council, the JEECUP examinations will be conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2026. The examination will take place in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in English and Hindi languages. The new exam dates will allow all the aspirants to restart their preparation for the entrance exam.

What information is included in JEECUP hall ticket 2026

The JEECUP hall ticket has information important to both the candidate and the schedule of the exam. Candidates should carefully verify all the information mentioned in the admit card after downloading the file.

The hall ticket will have the name and roll number of the candidate, the date of the exam, the exam shift timing, exam centre address and the photograph and signature of the candidate. Any discrepancy must be immediately notified to the exam-conducting authority for correction. Candidates should have multiple printed copies of the admit card to avoid the last-minute hassle.

What is the structure of the JEECUP 2026 exam

The JEECUP exam will include objective multiple-choice questions. The exam papers will have 100 questions, each question worth four marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes. The question papers will be primarily for physics, chemistry and mathematics. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, but one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. There will be no deduction for unanswered questions.

What documents should candidates bring to JEECUP prelims exam

Candidates should bring a printed copy of the admit card and a government photo ID card to the exam centre. They should also bring a recent passport-size photograph and a clear ballpoint pen. Mobile phones, calculators, smart gadgets, learning material and loose papers will be prohibited inside the exam halls. Candidates should reach the exam centre a little early on the day of the exam to ensure a smooth verification process.

Also Read: CUET UG Revised Exam Schedule 2026 Announced, Check New Dates and Download Admit Card Online