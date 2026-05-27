NEET Leak Case: Pune-Based Coaching Academy Under Scanner As CBI Arrests COO

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday has arrested the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a Pune-based coaching academy as part of its ongoing investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The arrest is the latest development in a probe that has already led to multiple detentions across different states. Over the past few weeks, the CBI has been tracking what it believes could be a larger network involved in obtaining and distributing examination questions before the medical entrance test. Several people, including educators, students and other suspects, have already been questioned or arrested in connection with the case.

Earlier, Pune-based educator Manisha Havaldar was taken into custody over allegations linked to the leaked Physics paper. Investigators claim that questions were reconstructed and passed on to select candidates ahead of the examination.

Coaching Institute Comes Under Focus

Investigators are interrogating also individuals connected with the coaching institute to see whether they had a wider role in the alleged leak, following the arrest of the academy’s chief operating officer. The investigation is looking into digital footprints, communication logs and other evidence in determining how the question paper could have been accessed and circulated.

The CBI has not yet mentioned the allegations against the executive, but the arrest is part of a larger investigation into how the leak may have transpired, after students and beneficiaries came under scrutiny.

Concern Among Students and Parents

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy has raised concerns among the students and parents, many of whom have questioned the fairness of one of India’s most important entrance examinations. Investigators are continuing to analyse electronic devices and documents seized during the probe. The officials have indicated that questioning and arrests could follow if fresh evidence emerges.

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