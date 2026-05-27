Hero Introduces Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Updated Styling, Bluetooth Connectivity, And 72Kmpl Mileage, Check All Specs And Price

India two-wheeler manufacturing company Hero MotoCorp has officially launched the updated Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in India with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 86,500. The motorbike is positioned as a more premium and tech-loaded version of the popular motorbike. The newly launched Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 receives updated styling, improved connectivity features and excellent fuel efficiency aimed at everyday riders.



Why This Launch Matters



The Super Splendor has always been a trusted name for Indian commuters, especially those who need a bike that is a step above the basic 100cc options but does not break the bank. For years, it has been the quiet workhorse in millions of Indian households, carrying people to work, school runs, and everything in between. This new XTEC 2.0 version is Hero’s way of saying that a no-nonsense commuter bike can also come with features you actually want.



What Is New in the XTEC 2.0



The most noticeable upgrade is on the outside. The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 gets a refreshed look with new graphics, updated body panels, and fresh colour options that make it look a good deal sharper than before. The headlight is now a full LED unit, which is a welcome addition both for visibility at night and for giving the bike a more modern face.

The bike is powered by a 124.7cc engine linked to a five-speed gearbox, producing 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine itself is well proven and trusted by lakhs of riders across the country. Hero has not tampered with what already works. Instead, the focus has been on layering tech on top of a reliable foundation.

The bike comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity. That means you can pair your phone, get call and message alerts on the display, and keep your eyes on the road instead of fumbling for your phone. For a commuter bike at this price, that is a genuinely useful addition and not just a cosmetic one.



The Mileage Claim That Will Turn Heads



Hero is claiming a mileage figure of around 72 kmpl for the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0. For anyone who has been watching petrol prices climb steadily, that number is very easy to fall in love with. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres, which at that efficiency means you could theoretically cover over 850 kilometres on a single full tank. Real-world mileage will naturally be lower depending on traffic and riding style, but even then, the fuel costs on this bike are going to be very gentle on the wallet.



Safety and Comfort Upgrades



Hero has also added hazard lights with a dedicated switch, which is a small but important addition for safety in heavy traffic or emergency situations. The suspension setup includes telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and a five-step adjustable telescopic setup at the rear, giving riders a reasonably comfortable experience over the kind of uneven roads that most Indian commuters deal with daily.



Who Should Buy This Bike



The Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 is built for riders who want reliability above everything else but are tired of giving up on features just because they chose a commuter bike. At Rs 86,500 ex-showroom, it sits in a competitive space but brings enough to the table to justify the price. If you spend a lot of time in city traffic, want good mileage, and would appreciate a Bluetooth-connected display without paying scooter money, this bike deserves a serious look.

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