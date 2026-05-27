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Home > Lifestyle News > 7 Lemon Sharbat Recipes For Refreshing Summer Days

7 Lemon Sharbat Recipes For Refreshing Summer Days

This simple citrus drink is a staple in households as a welcoming drink. It is more than a thirst quencher. It shields against dehydration and heat fatigue.

7 Lemon Sharbat Recipes For Refreshing Summer Days

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 17:05 IST

When summer heat takes over nothing refreshes you like a chilled glass of lemon sharbat. This simple citrus drink is a staple in households as a welcoming drink. It is more than a thirst quencher. It shields against dehydration and heat fatigue.

Classic Shahi Nimbu Pani

The Indian summer drink balances sweet and savory notes to replenish lost electrolytes.

How to make: Mix lemon juice with water, sugar, rock salt and roasted cumin powder. Shake well. Serve over crushed ice.

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Health Benefit: Roasted cumin aids digestion, while the balance of salts prevents muscle cramping.

Pudina Nimbu Sharbat

Adding mint to lemon drink creates a cooling beverage that lowers body temperature.

How to make: Blend fresh mint leaves with water and strain. Combine with lemon juice, cold water, sugar and black pepper.

Health Benefit: Mint soothes the stomach lining reducing acidity and bloating.

Gond Katira Lemon Sharbat

Gond Katira is an Ayurvedic ingredient known for its cooling properties.

How to make: Soak Gond Katira in water overnight. Add to lemon sharbat and stir.

Health Benefit: Gond Katira prevents heatstrokes, nosebleeds and excessive body heat.

Sabza Seed Lemonade

Sabza seeds retain moisture in the body. Are highly effective.

How to make: Soak sabza seeds in water for 15 minutes. Mix with lemon sharbat.

Health Benefit: Basil seeds regulate blood pressure. Act as an internal coolant.

Masala Ginger Lemon Sharbat

Adding ginger to lemon drink introduces a flavor and medicinal benefits.

How to make: Mix ginger juice with lemon juice, chilled water, honey and chaat masala.

Health Benefit: Ginger stimulates appetite. Combats sluggish digestion.

Kokum Lemon Twist

Combining kokum with lemons creates a ruby- drink bursting with antioxidants.

How to make: Soak kokum skins in water. Mix with lemon juice, chilled water, sugar and sea salt.

Health Benefit: Kokum prevents sun-induced skin rashes and gastric heat.

Gur-Sattu Lemon Sharbat

Replacing sugar with jaggery and adding sattu turns a drink into a wholesome meal replacer.

How to make: Whisk flour, in cold water. Stir in jaggery lemon juice, black salt and mint leaves.

Health Benefit: Sattu provides a surge of plant-based protein and carbohydrates.

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7 Lemon Sharbat Recipes For Refreshing Summer Days
Tags: homemade nimbu sharbathow to make nimbu paanilemon juice drink recipelemon sharbat reciperefreshing lemon drinksummer drink recipes lemontraditional lemon sharbat

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7 Lemon Sharbat Recipes For Refreshing Summer Days

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7 Lemon Sharbat Recipes For Refreshing Summer Days
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