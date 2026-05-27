7 Lemon Sharbat Recipes For Refreshing Summer Days

When summer heat takes over nothing refreshes you like a chilled glass of lemon sharbat. This simple citrus drink is a staple in households as a welcoming drink. It is more than a thirst quencher. It shields against dehydration and heat fatigue.
Classic Shahi Nimbu Pani
The Indian summer drink balances sweet and savory notes to replenish lost electrolytes.
How to make: Mix lemon juice with water, sugar, rock salt and roasted cumin powder. Shake well. Serve over crushed ice.
Health Benefit: Roasted cumin aids digestion, while the balance of salts prevents muscle cramping.
Pudina Nimbu Sharbat
Adding mint to lemon drink creates a cooling beverage that lowers body temperature.
How to make: Blend fresh mint leaves with water and strain. Combine with lemon juice, cold water, sugar and black pepper.
Health Benefit: Mint soothes the stomach lining reducing acidity and bloating.
Gond Katira Lemon Sharbat
Gond Katira is an Ayurvedic ingredient known for its cooling properties.
How to make: Soak Gond Katira in water overnight. Add to lemon sharbat and stir.
Health Benefit: Gond Katira prevents heatstrokes, nosebleeds and excessive body heat.
Sabza Seed Lemonade
Sabza seeds retain moisture in the body. Are highly effective.
How to make: Soak sabza seeds in water for 15 minutes. Mix with lemon sharbat.
Health Benefit: Basil seeds regulate blood pressure. Act as an internal coolant.
Masala Ginger Lemon Sharbat
Adding ginger to lemon drink introduces a flavor and medicinal benefits.
How to make: Mix ginger juice with lemon juice, chilled water, honey and chaat masala.
Health Benefit: Ginger stimulates appetite. Combats sluggish digestion.
Kokum Lemon Twist
Combining kokum with lemons creates a ruby- drink bursting with antioxidants.
How to make: Soak kokum skins in water. Mix with lemon juice, chilled water, sugar and sea salt.
Health Benefit: Kokum prevents sun-induced skin rashes and gastric heat.
Gur-Sattu Lemon Sharbat
Replacing sugar with jaggery and adding sattu turns a drink into a wholesome meal replacer.
How to make: Whisk flour, in cold water. Stir in jaggery lemon juice, black salt and mint leaves.
Health Benefit: Sattu provides a surge of plant-based protein and carbohydrates.
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