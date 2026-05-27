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Home > Lifestyle News > Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy

Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy

This article is a guide to help you celebrate Eid ul-Adha also known as Bakra Eid in the year 2026. Eid ul-Adha is observed on May 27–28. The main reason we celebrate Eid ul-Adha is to honor Prophet Ibrahim's devotion.

Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 13:49 IST

Eid ul-Adha is a special time of the year for Muslims all around the world. It is also known as Bakra Eid  or the Festival of Sacrifice. This festival is about the faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah. It is a time when people think deeply about their lives give to charity and come together with their communities. In the year 2026 people in Gulf nations will celebrate Eid ul-Adha on May 27.. In most parts of India and South Asia the celebrations will be on Thursday, May 28 because of the moon sighting.

You can send messages to your family and friends on Eid ul-Adha, Some Heartfelt Messages.

“May Allah bless you with happiness, faith and hope on this Eid ul-Adha. I wish you and your family a time. Eid Mubarak!”

“On this day of Bakra Eid I hope your prayers are answered and your sacrifices are accepted. Have a happy and peaceful Eid ul-Adha.”

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“I am sending you love, warm wishes and hopes for food on this Eid. May the spirit of sacrifice teach you to love and be kind.”

There are also some quotes about Eid ul-Adha.

“Their meat will not reach Allah. Will their blood but what reaches Him is piety from you.”. Surah Al-Hajj (22:37)

“Having faith means trusting Allah even when things are tough just like Prophet Ibrahim did. I hope your faith brings you closer to Allah.”

“Eid ul-Adha reminds us that when we make sacrifices for what’s right and true it is never wasted. We get blessings from Allah in return.”

You can use these messages on WhatsApp.

 Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! I hope your day is happy and peaceful. You have lots of biryani to eat!

“I wish everyone a happy and safe Bakra Eid. You are all in my prayers today. 

“May Allah make you happy on this day fill your heart with love and give you wisdom. Eid Mubarak! 

“Eid ul-Adha is about sacrifice, faith and gratitude. Let us remember the spirit of Eid. Have a day, with your family!

One thing to remember when we celebrate is to share our food and love with those who need it most so everyone can enjoy Eid ul-Adha. 

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Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy
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Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy

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Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy

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Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy
Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy
Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy
Happy Eid ul-Adha 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Messages to Spread Joy

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