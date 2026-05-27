LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar NID BDes latest world news Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar NID BDes latest world news Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar NID BDes latest world news Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar NID BDes latest world news Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar NID BDes latest world news Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar NID BDes latest world news Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar NID BDes latest world news Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo business news karnataka cm direct energy weapons Electric Supercar NID BDes latest world news Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow

Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow

Karnataka politics witnessed major turmoil as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to announce his resignation amid growing speculation of a leadership change. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has emerged as the frontrunner, reviving talks of the Congress rotational CM agreement.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (IMAGE: X)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 09:29 IST

Siddaramaiah Resignation: The political crisis in Karnataka, it seems, has hit the roof. As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen to be preparing for a leadership change in the Congress government in Karnataka on Thursday, he is likely to announce his resignation at the press conference in Bengaluru, as per multiple sources. In yet another important development, Siddaramaiah is also likely to hold a breakfast meeting with the entire Karnataka Cabinet at his residence on Thursday morning, adding to the political speculation of an imminent change of guard in the state.

Who will be the next Karnataka CM? 

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s leadership challenge is based on a deal agreed after the Congress’s 2023 election win. It was a difficult choice for the party at the time to choose a leading candidate between the two. Shivakumar’s supporters have been claiming that an understanding was reached for rotational Chief Ministership when the government was formed in 2023. If Siddaramaiah is to be replaced by another, then the name of DK Shivakumar is floated.

A 2.5-year promise came into place, which was about a supposed power-sharing arrangement within the Karnataka Congress Party, wherein a deal was struck between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. 

You Might Be Interested In

The Leadership Tussle

The competition became a show in its own right and both the politicians with their large parties of ministers went to New Delhi and presented their cases before the Congress High Command.

They have developed two factions with ministers backing Siddaramaiah (who enjoys immense backing from legislators and backwards-class groups) and Shivakumar (who is a rich member of the Vokkaliga community and supplied financial support to the party operations in the state).

Was Siddaramaiah asked to step down? 

The Congress High Command on Tuesday decisively stepped in to end the festering leadership issues in Karnataka, asking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for a transition of power in the state. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi met Siddaramaiah for more than 40 minutes at the party headquarters in Delhi, which was no doubt a closed-door meeting. In this meeting, he reportedly made it a point to convince the senior leader of the need to accept a generational change in the Karnataka Congress.

ALSO READ: Ebola virus scare in Bengaluru: Uganda woman found symptomatic, hospitalised

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow
Tags: home-hero-pos-1karnataka cmKarnataka latest newsSiddharamaihSiddharamaih resignation

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Today [ May 27, 2026]: Heatwave Likely To Continue

Ebola virus scare in Bengaluru

Northeast Delhi Murder: 23-Year-Old Shot Dead In Khajuri Khas, Probe Underway

Couple Held In Mass Wedding Fraud After 42 Grooms Waited For Brides Who Never Came

Oasis Group Accelerates Premium Expansion, Targets Rs 5,700 Crore Revenue by 2028

LATEST NEWS

KTET December Result 2026 Declared At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Check Kerala TET Scorecard, Direct Link And Download Steps Here

Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow

Journalist Investigating Jeffrey Epstein Alleges ‘Havana Syndrome’-Like Attack, Plans To Flee America

Sai Sudharsan Hit Wicket: GT Opener Suffers Freak Dismissal in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 — WATCH Video

Ex-Ferrari Chairperson On New Luce EV

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 Updates

NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details

Washington Chemical Plant Explosion Leaves Five Dead

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Qualifier 1 Between RCB and GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Stocks To Watch Today, May 27: ONGC, PhysicsWallah, IRCTC And More

Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow
Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow
Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow
Who Will Be Next Karnataka CM? Siddaramaiah Likely To Resign Tomorrow

QUICK LINKS