LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NID BDes latest world news business news donald trump Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru 23-year-old man Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion Cleveland Cavaliers NID BDes latest world news business news donald trump Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru 23-year-old man Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion Cleveland Cavaliers NID BDes latest world news business news donald trump Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru 23-year-old man Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion Cleveland Cavaliers NID BDes latest world news business news donald trump Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru 23-year-old man Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion Cleveland Cavaliers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NID BDes latest world news business news donald trump Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru 23-year-old man Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion Cleveland Cavaliers NID BDes latest world news business news donald trump Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru 23-year-old man Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion Cleveland Cavaliers NID BDes latest world news business news donald trump Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru 23-year-old man Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion Cleveland Cavaliers NID BDes latest world news business news donald trump Delhi Heatwave Black Racers bengaluru 23-year-old man Cricket news Kolkata landmark controversy oppo Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion Cleveland Cavaliers
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > ‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV

‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV

Ferrari's entry into the electric era was bound to cause controversy. However, the response to the Ferrari Luce has been more vocal and severe than anticipated.

'I Hope They Remove..': Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV (Image: X)
'I Hope They Remove..': Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 08:54 IST

Ferrari has officially unveiled the Ferrari Luce, company’s first ever electric car, which is traditionally powered by roaring combustion engines and sports stunting cars. The launch grabbed instant attention globally and was followed by the car being unveiled by Ferrari Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. While the news of Ferrari’s foray into EVs has generated a lot of buzz, the Luce has also split online opinion, with some doubting the company’s brand can withstand the shift towards electric vehicles. Netizens labelled the car as ‘Ugliest Car Ever’. 

What Did Luca Cordero di Montezemolo Say?

Former Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo was one of the loudest and harshest critics, who openly showed his dismay over the design and overall direction of the vehicle. ‘If I’m honest, I would damage Ferrari, we’re in danger of destroying a myth,’ he said in a reaction to the unveiling. He also added that he hoped that the company would ‘take the Prancing Horse out of that car’ Ferrari’s iconic logo.



His remarks came in the wake of the general criticism of the brand by old school Ferrari fans who find that the Luce is not sporty enough and does not have the same kind of emotional content that can be found in Ferrari’s classic supercars. It has sleek lines and a stripped down look that some fans claim makes it look more like a contemporary electric crossover than a classic Ferrari.

Who Designed The Ferrari Luce?

The Ferrari Luce design is the result of working with creative agency LoveFrom, which was developed by the former head designer for Apple, Jony Ive. Ferrari executives justified the daring design strategy by claiming the brand has made a conscious effort to not just convert a current model into an electric version. The automaker also wanted to develop something that ‘speaks a different language’ but in keeping with Ferrari’s overall design philosophy, said Ferrari chief commercial officer Enrico Galliera. The unveiling also marked the evolution of motorsport with the inclusion of hybrid and electric technology in its future plans in Formula One.

What Is The Price Of Ferrari Luce?

The Ferrari Luce is projected to be a more than USD 640,000 car, making it one of the pricey electric cars to hit the road. The cost of entry, plus mixed public response reportedly caused the share price in Ferrari to drop by almost 4 percent after the reveal. It’s not a stance that’s likely to change for Ferrari anytime soon, though, as luxury car makers are competing against each other to take a larger share of the premium electric vehicle market. Opinion on the Luce is still split but it is Ferrari’s most risk taking move in decades that may change the course of the brand for a new generation or lose the most ardent fans.

Also Read: ‘Ugliest Ever’: Why Ferrari’s First EV Luce Failed To Impress Car Lovers

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV
Tags: Electric SupercarFerrari electric carFerrari EVFerrari Luceferrari newsJony IveLuca Cordero di MontezemoloLuxury EV

RELATED News

Samsung Introduces Low-Interest Home Loans For Semiconductor Employees, May Impact South Korea’s Real Estate Market

Google Pixel 10a Review: Must Read Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Lava Shark 2 5G Launched: 120Hz Display, Unisoc Chipset, And 6,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone Fold To Launch Separately

Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch With Flagship Processor And Massive Batteries

LATEST NEWS

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 Updates

NID DAT 2026 Mains Result Announced For BDes At admissions.nid.edu; Check Direct Link, Counselling Schedule And Scorecard Details

Washington Chemical Plant Explosion Leaves Five Dead

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Qualifier 1 Between RCB and GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Stocks To Watch Today, May 27: ONGC, PhysicsWallah, IRCTC And More

Trump Appoints Pam Bondi Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General

India Weather Update Today 27 May 2026

WH Spokesperson Kush Desai Says Donald Trump Administration and India Ready to Take Bilateral Ties to ‘New Highs

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 27: Can Nifty Hold 23,750 Amid Global Risks?

Delhi Weather Today [ May 27, 2026]: Heatwave Likely To Continue

‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV
‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV
‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV
‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV

QUICK LINKS