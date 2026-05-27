‘I Hope They Remove..’: Ex-Ferrari Chairperson Luca Cordero di Montezemolo On New Luce EV

Ferrari has officially unveiled the Ferrari Luce, company’s first ever electric car, which is traditionally powered by roaring combustion engines and sports stunting cars. The launch grabbed instant attention globally and was followed by the car being unveiled by Ferrari Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. While the news of Ferrari’s foray into EVs has generated a lot of buzz, the Luce has also split online opinion, with some doubting the company’s brand can withstand the shift towards electric vehicles. Netizens labelled the car as ‘Ugliest Car Ever’.

What Did Luca Cordero di Montezemolo Say?

Former Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo was one of the loudest and harshest critics, who openly showed his dismay over the design and overall direction of the vehicle. ‘If I’m honest, I would damage Ferrari, we’re in danger of destroying a myth,’ he said in a reaction to the unveiling. He also added that he hoped that the company would ‘take the Prancing Horse out of that car’ Ferrari’s iconic logo.







His remarks came in the wake of the general criticism of the brand by old school Ferrari fans who find that the Luce is not sporty enough and does not have the same kind of emotional content that can be found in Ferrari’s classic supercars. It has sleek lines and a stripped down look that some fans claim makes it look more like a contemporary electric crossover than a classic Ferrari.

Who Designed The Ferrari Luce?

The Ferrari Luce design is the result of working with creative agency LoveFrom, which was developed by the former head designer for Apple, Jony Ive. Ferrari executives justified the daring design strategy by claiming the brand has made a conscious effort to not just convert a current model into an electric version. The automaker also wanted to develop something that ‘speaks a different language’ but in keeping with Ferrari’s overall design philosophy, said Ferrari chief commercial officer Enrico Galliera. The unveiling also marked the evolution of motorsport with the inclusion of hybrid and electric technology in its future plans in Formula One.

What Is The Price Of Ferrari Luce?

The Ferrari Luce is projected to be a more than USD 640,000 car, making it one of the pricey electric cars to hit the road. The cost of entry, plus mixed public response reportedly caused the share price in Ferrari to drop by almost 4 percent after the reveal. It’s not a stance that’s likely to change for Ferrari anytime soon, though, as luxury car makers are competing against each other to take a larger share of the premium electric vehicle market. Opinion on the Luce is still split but it is Ferrari’s most risk taking move in decades that may change the course of the brand for a new generation or lose the most ardent fans.

Also Read: ‘Ugliest Ever’: Why Ferrari’s First EV Luce Failed To Impress Car Lovers