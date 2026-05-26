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Home > Tech and Auto News > Lava Shark 2 5G Launched: 120Hz Display, Unisoc Chipset, And 6,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Lava Shark 2 5G Launched: 120Hz Display, Unisoc Chipset, And 6,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Lava Shark 2 5G has launched in India with a 120Hz display, Unisoc T8200 chipset, 6,000mAh battery, and Android 16 at a starting price of Rs 11,999.

Lava Shark 2 5G
Lava Shark 2 5G

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 17:14 IST

Indian smartphone manufacturing brand Lava has rolled out its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Lava Shark 2 5G, expanding its Shark series. The handset has succeeded in the Lava Shark 5G which was introduced last year. The new device comes with notable updates across overall specifications. The newly launched device features a high refresh rate display, massive battery, and dual camera setup on the rear panel. The device has been launched in two colour options and will be sold through an offline market across the country. 

Lava Shark 2 5G features and specifications 

The newly launched handset features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling. The device also features an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The device is powered by Unisoc T8200 6nm processor coupled with Mali G57 MC2 GPU paired with up to 8GB RAM. The smartphone has also achieved an AnTuTu 11 benchmark score. 

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In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a 13MP primary sensor whereas the front panel houses a 5MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device is packed with a 6,000mAh battery supported by 18W wired fast charging. The device also consists of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 16 out of the box. The company promises one year of OS update and two years of security update. 

Lava Shark 2 5G price and availability 

The Lava Shark 2 5G is launched at a starting price of Rs 11,999. The device has been introduced in two colour options: Sonar Gold and Arya Blue. The device will be available through all offline retailers and service providers. The sale will start on 10th June 2026. 

Also Read: iQOO 16 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chipset, AMOLED Display, And Massive Battery, Check Launch Timeline And Price

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Lava Shark 2 5G Launched: 120Hz Display, Unisoc Chipset, And 6,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Tags: Lava SharkLava Shark 2 5G

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Lava Shark 2 5G Launched: 120Hz Display, Unisoc Chipset, And 6,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Lava Shark 2 5G Launched: 120Hz Display, Unisoc Chipset, And 6,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Lava Shark 2 5G Launched: 120Hz Display, Unisoc Chipset, And 6,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Lava Shark 2 5G Launched: 120Hz Display, Unisoc Chipset, And 6,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs And Price

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