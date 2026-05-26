HMD Vibe 2 5G Review: Full Specs, Features & Sale Date Inside

HMD is back with a new budget phone, and this time it actually looks like they mean business. The Vibe 2 5G has just launched in India, and if you are sitting under Rs 12,000 looking for a 5G upgrade, you should probably pay attention.

What Is the HMD Vibe 2 5G?



It is the follow-up to last year’s HMD Vibe 5G, which launched in September 2025. The original was fine for what it was. This one steps it up with Android 16, a bigger battery, an IP64 dust and splash rating, and Indus AI support for 22 Indian languages. That is a real list of upgrades, not just a spec sheet reshuffle.



Display and Design



You get a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. At this price, 120Hz is not a given, so that is worth noting. It looks clean, with a punch-hole camera and thin bezels. Three colour options are available: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink. None of them are flashy, but all three look decent enough in hand.

Performance



The phone runs on the Unisoc T8200 chip with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a microSD slot that goes up to 1TB. To be straight with you, the Unisoc T8200 is not going to impress anyone who plays heavy games. But for calls, Instagram, YouTube, and light everyday use, it will do the job without complaints.



Camera



A 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. HMD calls the rear camera AI-powered, which usually means the software is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in tricky lighting. The 50MP sensor is a solid number for the price. Real-world results will depend on the processing, but it is a step up from the older model.

Battery



This is where the Vibe 2 5G makes its strongest argument. The 6,000mAh battery is genuinely large, and at moderate usage, two full days on a single charge is realistic. Charging is 18W, which is not fast by today’s standards, but you are not plugging this phone in every few hours either, so it balances out.



Software



Runs Android 16 straight out of the box, no extra skin on top. Clean, simple, no bloatware. HMD has always kept Android close to stock, and that is still the case here. Worth mentioning, though: the phone will not get a major Android version upgrade. You get two years of quarterly security patches, and that is it. If you plan to use this phone for three or four years, keep that in mind.



Durability



IP64 rating on a phone under Rs 12,000 is not something you see every day. It handles dust and water splashes without issue. Not something you should go swimming with, but reassuring enough for daily life.

Price and Sale Date



The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The 4GB plus 128GB version costs Rs 11,999. Both variants go on sale May 26, 2026 at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart. First-day buyers can knock Rs 1,500 off with select bank cards or UPI, which brings the starting price down to Rs 9,499.



Worth Buying?



If battery life, clean software, and basic durability are what you need from a phone, the Vibe 2 5G is a reasonable pick. It is best suited for students or anyone switching from an older 4G phone. Do not expect it to handle demanding tasks, and do not expect software support beyond two years. But for everyday use at under Rs 11,000, it is hard to argue with the package.



Also Read: Oppo Pad 6 Launched: MediaTek Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate, And 10,420mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And India Launch

