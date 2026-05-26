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Home > Business News > From India to the French Riviera: Indian Entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma & Yukti Arya Champion Sustainable Fashion at Cannes 2026

From India to the French Riviera: Indian Entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma & Yukti Arya Champion Sustainable Fashion at Cannes 2026

From India to the French Riviera: Indian Entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma & Yukti Arya Champion Sustainable Fashion at Cannes 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 13:59 IST

New Delhi [India], May 25: At the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026, Indian entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma and Yukti Arya made a striking statement on the global stage by using fashion as a powerful medium for sustainability and conscious luxury.

Blending environmental awareness with couture, Mohini Sharma walked the iconic Cannes red carpet in an ocean-inspired ensemble crafted using recycled ocean waste plastic, transforming discarded waste into high fashion. Her look symbolised both the beauty of marine life and the urgent global conversation around ocean conservation and environmental responsibility.

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For Mohini Sharma, fashion has consistently served as a platform for purposeful storytelling. As the founder of Mrs India Inc and Femm International, she has long championed initiatives that merge representation with advocacy. Her Cannes 2026 appearance reinforced how Indian entrepreneurs are increasingly using global platforms to spotlight meaningful causes through fashion and culture.

Adding another milestone to her international journey, Mohini Sharma’s second appearance at Cannes coincided with the premiere of the documentary on legendary French athlete Teddy Riner, where she attended alongside the production team and cast.

Joining her at Cannes was Yukti Arya, founder of Yes Madam and Sakora, who embraced sustainable fashion through a couture ensemble created using eco-conscious sustainable fabric. Representing a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs, Yukti Arya’s appearance reflected the growing intersection of business, conscious luxury, and modern lifestyle leadership.

Known for building successful ventures in the beauty, wellness, and lifestyle space, Yukti Arya showcased how contemporary Indian founders are increasingly aligning global visibility with responsible choices and future-focused narratives.

Together, Mohini Sharma and Yukti Arya represented a new wave of Indian entrepreneurs bringing sustainability-driven storytelling to internationally celebrated spaces like Cannes. While Mohini Sharma highlighted the conversation around ocean waste and recycling, Yukti Arya’s sustainable couture reinforced the importance of conscious fashion and mindful consumption.

Beyond the red carpet, under FemmInternational, Mohini Sharma also led a distinguished delegation of accomplished Indian women, including entrepreneurs, titleholders, and changemakers, to Cannes this year, further strengthening India’s growing cultural and entrepreneurial presence on the global stage.

At a festival synonymous with glamour and cinematic excellence, Mohini Sharma and Yukti Arya stood out for proving that fashion today can go beyond aesthetics, becoming a statement of sustainability, innovation, and purpose-led influence.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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From India to the French Riviera: Indian Entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma & Yukti Arya Champion Sustainable Fashion at Cannes 2026
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From India to the French Riviera: Indian Entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma & Yukti Arya Champion Sustainable Fashion at Cannes 2026

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From India to the French Riviera: Indian Entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma & Yukti Arya Champion Sustainable Fashion at Cannes 2026
From India to the French Riviera: Indian Entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma & Yukti Arya Champion Sustainable Fashion at Cannes 2026
From India to the French Riviera: Indian Entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma & Yukti Arya Champion Sustainable Fashion at Cannes 2026
From India to the French Riviera: Indian Entrepreneurs Mohini Sharma & Yukti Arya Champion Sustainable Fashion at Cannes 2026

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