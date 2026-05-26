Rajasthan Weather Today: Jaipur Sizzles Above 42°C As Heatwave Grips State; Rain Relief Expected Soon

Some parts of Rajasthan are going through an intense heatwave, like it’s not really slowing down, with temperatures still climbing across the major cities. As per the newest weather updates and these forecasts, many districts in the western as well as the eastern side of Rajasthan are seeing readings that stay above 44°C. Jaipur, along with the rest, is also dealing with very hot and dry conditions and honestly it feels relentless. The India Meteorological Department has also said the heatwave could continue for the next few days , until thunderstorms and rain start showing up, which may give a small bit of relief later in the week.

Jaipur Weather Today

Jaipur the capital city saw really extremely high temperatures today, with day time readings kind of sitting around 42°C to 45°C. The skies looked hazy, and there were hot winds plus strong sunlight, so out side conditions feel rather uncomfortable for most residents. Weather specialists have warned that the temperatures in Jaipur might go up again, nearly 46°C within the next two days, even though rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring the mercury down after that.

People have been told to not stay in direct sunlight during afternoon hours and keep themselves well hydrated, because heatstroke risks are getting higher as this severe heatwave keeps building.

Major Rajasthan Cities Facing Extreme Heat

Jodhpur: Around 44°C to 45°C with dry desert winds

Jaisalmer: Crossing 44°C amid severe heatwave

Bikaner: Around 44°C with strong hot winds

Barmer: One of the hottest regions touching nearly 48°C in recent days

Kota: Temperatures above 45°C reported

Udaipur: Comparatively lower temperatures but still extremely warm

Why Rajasthan Is Experiencing Such Intense Heat

So, the ongoing heatwave seems to be driven by those dry northwesterly winds , clear skies, and this continued lack of rainfall across the desert parts. Rajasthan usually pulls in some of India’s highest summer temperatures, mostly because of its desert geography, and yes the low humidity too.

The IMD also said that the heatwave conditions could get worse in a few western districts before a western disturbance arrives. That disturbance is expected to bring thunderstorms and isolated spells of rain around May 28–29.

Rain Relief Likely Soon

So, the ongoing heatwave seems to be driven by those dry northwesterly winds , clear skies, and this continued lack of rainfall across the desert parts. Rajasthan usually pulls in some of India’s highest summer temperatures, mostly because of its desert geography, and yes the low humidity too.

The IMD also said that the heatwave conditions could get worse in a few western districts before a western disturbance arrives. That disturbance is expected to bring thunderstorms and isolated spells of rain around May 28–29.

Delhi Weather Update

Meanwhile, New Delhi is also catching that scorched summer feeling, with temperatures staying above 43°C in several pockets. Hot winds and dry weather are still lingering across the national capital, even as weather experts say that light rain and cloudy skies might show up toward the end of the week, and that could maybe bring a little relief to the continuing heatwave.