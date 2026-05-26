Has Monsoon Arrived In Kerala? IMD Shares Fresh Update On Rainfall & Southwest Monsoon Onset Date

The much-awaited southwest monsoon is once again making headlines, as people across India eagerly wait for some relief from the scorching summer heat. According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department, weather conditions are turning favourable for the monsoon arrival over Kerala. The IMD has said that the monsoon onset could come around its normal schedule, meaning we may see widespread rainfall, thicker cloud cover, and cooler temperatures for southern parts of the country.

Kerala is often treated as the official gateway for the southwest monsoon in India. Every year, meteorologists keep a close watch on rainfall patterns, wind velocity, humidity levels, and cloud formations over the Arabian Sea, to decide when the monsoon actually reaches.

What Did IMD Say About Monsoon Arrival?

People living in places with heavy rainfall are advised to stay alert during thunderstorms, and also steer clear from flooded roads, like don’t try to cross it. Travellers who go to Kerala in the monsoon season should keep umbrellas, raincoats, and waterproof essentials on hand, because the sky can change fast, sometimes in a very sudden way.

Even with these hassles, the monsoon turns Kerala into a deep green, almost carpet like landscape, which pulls in tourists from all over India and even abroad.

Heavy Rainfall Likely In Kerala

Several districts in Kerala have had pre monsoon showers over the past few days, and well, it’s pretty clear now. The IMD says moderate to heavy rain may come up in some pockets over Kerala coast, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and it’s likely to intensify as the monsoon phase becomes stronger.

On top of that, strong winds , thunder gusts lightning, and even waterlogging can mess with low lying areas when the rain bursts get intense. Fishermen are advised to keep away from going too far out into rough sea stretches , because the weather situation is changing pretty fast, like in a hurry.

Why Kerala Monsoon Is Important For India

The arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, sort of signals the start of India’s main rainy season. In a way , the monsoon has a crucial part to play in agriculture, drinking water supply , hydropower generation, and the broader economy too.

Farmers across several states end up waiting on the right amount and the exact timing of rainfall before they can begin seeding crops , like rice, cotton, pulses and even sugarcane. A normal monsoon season is usually seen as very beneficial for food production and for rural income growth, so things can look up .

Heatwave Relief Expected Soon

Right now, quite a lot of northern and central Indian states are facing a pretty unpleasant heatwave situation, and in a few cities temperatures are already going beyond 45°C, like, for real. People are keeping a close eye on things as the monsoon rains that began in Kerala are expected to slowly move northward over the next few weeks, which should bring some well deserved, much awaited relief from the scorching heat.

At the same time meteorologists are saying that the way the monsoon progresses, all that direction and timing, will depend on what’s going on in the air above the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea, over the next few days.

Travel & Daily Life Advisory

People living in places with heavy rainfall are advised to stay alert during thunderstorms, and also steer clear from flooded roads, like don’t try to cross it. Travellers who go to Kerala in the monsoon season should keep umbrellas, raincoats, and waterproof essentials on hand, because the sky can change fast, sometimes in a very sudden way

Even with these hassles, the monsoon turns Kerala into a deep green, almost carpet like landscape, which attracts tourists from all over India, and even abroad.