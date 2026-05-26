Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Blessed With Twin Baby Boys, Shares Sweet Social Media Post

The well-known television couple of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have started a wonderful chapter in their lives as they officially embraced parenthood. The beloved celebrity couple is now the proud parents of twin baby boys as they took to social media to celebrate the happy occasion and share their excitement with everyone. This lovely news spread like wildfire through various social media platforms as everyone from fans to industry peers was left toasting to their joy.

The beloved couple fondly addressed as “DiVek” decided on a special way to announce the arrival of their babies. They took to Instagram to make the announcement through a heartfelt graphic that was themed in the color blue and featured two teddy bears looking up at the night sky. These lovely fans are used to following all the milestones of their favorite stars through social media.

“We Asked for Happiness… God Said, Take Double”

The announcement conveyed an emotional message, which beautifully captured the happiness and gratitude felt by the couple. “We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys,” said the post. The caption truly connected with their fans, who found the post to be one of the most emotional celebrity announcements of the year.

The emotional Vivek Dahiya also posted a heartfelt note conveying his emotions about becoming a father. Expressing his joy on having become a parent, he wrote, “The wait is finally over… The Boys are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I enter this new journey of parenthood.”

His witty and emotional reference to the well-known Bollywood phrase truly touched their fans, who congratulated the couple on making such an emotional announcement.

Television Industry and Fans Shower Love

In no time at all, the comment section of the couple was flooded with a flood of love and blessings. Several popular celebrities congratulated the couple and offered their best wishes to their twins.

Actor Pankhuri Awasthy Rode made them feel welcome to their “Twin Club,” and both Shrenu Parikh and Mahhi Vij offered them their good wishes. Their fans were no less than them in showing their excitement, saying that it is finally a dream come true for this couple.

The social networking sites were flooded with congratulations, as well as some editing done by fans of the couple after such a long wait. Some even called this couple announcement one of the most wholesome celebrity announcements.

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

The story of Divyanka and Vivek’s love life was and will remain dear to television audiences for a long time. They first met when they were working together in the popular television drama “Ye Hai Mohabbatein” telecast by Star Plus Channel. After being friends initially, their relationship grew and led to their marriage on July 3, 2016.

As of today, they continue to be one of the most beloved and stable couples in Indian television. Due to their great chemistry, both in front of the camera and outside of it, they are popular and loved by fans of Indian television shows.

Over the years, the couple established a good relationship with fans thanks to their social media posts and travels. While many other star couples tend to maintain privacy, Divyanka and Vivek preferred sharing some aspects of their love story.

A Beautiful Journey Into Parenthood

The duo had also been sharing their beautiful experiences during their time together as a soon-to-be family in recent months. Be it through the godh bharai ceremony, or their sincere talks on preparation for life after childbirth, Divyanka and Vivek have been keeping their fans informed about their upcoming parenthood journey.

Their sincere accounts made their fans more invested in their new life together. The couple is loved by their fans because of their willingness to discuss both the practical and emotional aspects of parenting.

Now that they have become fathers to their twins, the Dahiya family can start a new life full of love and joy ahead of them.

A New Chapter Begins for the Dahiya Family

According to the latest reports, Divyanka and the babies are well and doing fine. While fans keep showering them with good wishes from everywhere, there is no doubt about the fact that the coming of “The Boys” has doubled their happiness, not just for Divyanka and Vivek, but for all those who have been following their journey for so many years.

Going from being one of television’s most popular couples to parents of twins is the latest chapter in Divyanka and Vivek’s journey, and the story will surely go on to touch many more hearts in the days ahead.

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