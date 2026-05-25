Why Ranveer Singh Has Been Banned By FWICE? Farhan Akhtar’s Dispute With Dhurandhar Star Over Don 3 Takes New Turn

RANVEER SINGH VS FARHAN AKHTAR: Looks like the Don 3 dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar has gone ugly. Ranveer Singh has been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for his sudden departure from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The FWICE has now formed a move against Ranveer Singh, and has directed the industry not to work with him after his abrupt exit from the show. It was reported that shortly before the shooting of the movie, Ranveer Singh walked off the set of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s film in the midst of escalating controversy around the project.

Why Ranveer Singh Has Been Banned By FWICE?

FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit said that the issue is serious and that he has been seeing a similar trend among actors who are only around the corner from the production. He said it would be after an internal meeting that a call would be taken by the federation.

According to reports, Pandit has come to the rescue of Ranveer Singh from the ongoing controversy with Excel Entertainment, which is helmed by producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

What is the Don 3 controversy?

The film’s body said it looked into all the details and reasons behind the controversy before making any moves. They plan to spill everything at a press conference on Monday, around 4 pm. FWICE will lay out what happened, how they see it, and exactly what they’ve decided, once they’ve gone through the complaint and all the context.

Why did Ranveer Singh leave Don 3?

Back in December 2025, Ranveer walked away from the movie after nearly two years of being attached to it. The word is, the script took a turn he didn’t like, so he decided to leave. People talked about the timing, too. It happened right after Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar became a huge hit. That only fueled the chatter.

What do you need to know about Don 3

As for Don 3 itself, it was announced in 2024 as the newest chapter in the Don franchise. Shah Rukh Khan led the pack in the 2006 and 2011 instalments. It all started with the 1978 classic Don, with Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman. That one was written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Ranveer Singh was supposed to step in as the new Don, and his teaser got a lot of buzz (and some controversy) online. Kiara Advani also joined in, taking over from Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady. Now, though, with Ranveer out, nobody really knows what’s next for Don 3. The future of the film still hangs in the air.

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