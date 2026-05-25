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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh | WATCH

Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh | WATCH

A promotional event outside a liquor shop in Chandigarh has landed its owner in legal trouble after a video showing alcohol-infused ice rolls being distributed in public went viral on social media. Police have arrested the shop owner and launched an investigation into the incident.

Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh (Screengrab Via X)
Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh (Screengrab Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 16:47 IST

Chandigarh: Liquor shop owner has been arrested and an inquiry launched after a video posted on social media shows him serving ice rolls laced with alcohol to people outside a liquor shop in Chandigarh. The sting operation started after a recorded video went viral on social media showing crowds being handed colourful ice rolls of ‘baraf ka gola‘ in Chandigarh’s Sector 9 market. An investigation later revealed that the frozen treats were laced with Smirnoff Minty Jamun-flavoured vodka.

Viral Video Shows ‘Sharaab Ka Gola’ Being Served

The marketing sales tactic spooked many people on the internet, leading to some of them questioning under what circumstances alcohol could be served in a public place.

The video led the Chandigarh Police to register an FIR and arrest Rajesh Sachdeva, the liquor shop owner of Liquor World, after they started questioning the circumstances in which people were allegedly given the ice rolls laced with alcohol. The police are also investigating the people who organized the promotion.

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Vodka was mixed into the flavourless ice rolls and served openly outside the liquor outlet, investigators have said. Informal preliminary findings suggest a private contractor may have been associated with the promotion.

Questions Raised Over Public Alcohol Distribution

Police are investigating to find out who authorized it and whether any excise or public consumption rules were breached. The incident has raised questions over promotional activities in the liquor business and compliance with regulations on the distribution of alcohol.

The event was reportedly held in the upscale Sector 9 market in Chandigarh, a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists. Police said they were still investigating the incident and that further action may be taken after the probe concludes.

ALSO READ: Kanpur Horror: ‘Punched, Kicked And Stabbed’ Father-Son Duo Killed In Road Rage After Dispute Over Motorcycle Collision

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Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh | WATCH
Tags: Chandigarh liquor shop controversyChandigarh Police FIRChandigarh viral videohome-hero-pos-3jamun flavoured vodkaliquor shop owner arrestedSector 9 Chandigarh incidentsharaab ka golavodka ice rolls viral

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Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh | WATCH
Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh | WATCH
Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh | WATCH
Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh | WATCH

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