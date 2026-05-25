Viral Video: Liquor Shop Owner Arrested For Serving Jamun-Flavoured Ice Rolls Mixed With Vodka In Chandigarh | WATCH

Chandigarh: Liquor shop owner has been arrested and an inquiry launched after a video posted on social media shows him serving ice rolls laced with alcohol to people outside a liquor shop in Chandigarh. The sting operation started after a recorded video went viral on social media showing crowds being handed colourful ice rolls of ‘baraf ka gola‘ in Chandigarh’s Sector 9 market. An investigation later revealed that the frozen treats were laced with Smirnoff Minty Jamun-flavoured vodka.

Viral Video Shows ‘Sharaab Ka Gola’ Being Served

The marketing sales tactic spooked many people on the internet, leading to some of them questioning under what circumstances alcohol could be served in a public place.

The video led the Chandigarh Police to register an FIR and arrest Rajesh Sachdeva, the liquor shop owner of Liquor World, after they started questioning the circumstances in which people were allegedly given the ice rolls laced with alcohol. The police are also investigating the people who organized the promotion.

Sharab Ka Baraf Ka Gola : A liquor promotion stunt in Chandigarh’s Sector-9 market has landed in legal trouble. Police say alcohol was being served openly outside a liquor vend to market a newly launched brand. Sector-3 police have filed an FIR and taken Rajesh Sachdeva into… pic.twitter.com/Opw15yKBhm — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 25, 2026

Vodka was mixed into the flavourless ice rolls and served openly outside the liquor outlet, investigators have said. Informal preliminary findings suggest a private contractor may have been associated with the promotion.

Questions Raised Over Public Alcohol Distribution

Police are investigating to find out who authorized it and whether any excise or public consumption rules were breached. The incident has raised questions over promotional activities in the liquor business and compliance with regulations on the distribution of alcohol.

The event was reportedly held in the upscale Sector 9 market in Chandigarh, a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists. Police said they were still investigating the incident and that further action may be taken after the probe concludes.

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