Travis Head’s Wife Jessica Targets Online Abuse After SRH Batter’s IPL 2026 Spat With Virat Kohli: “They Are Attacking My Friends And Family”

IPL 2026: Australian cricketer Travis Head and his wife Jessica have been subjected to severe online abuse after an on-field spat during the ongoing IPL 2026 season, with disgraceful scenes emerging once again on social media. The row stems from a verbal spat between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli. The incident happened last Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium where SRH registered a comprehensive 55-run win over RCB.

The match’s fallout soon spilt over into the cricketers’ personal lives. Speaking to Australian media outlet Advertiser Jessica Head has spoken out about the barrage of vile messages sent to her inner circle:

“It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting… we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family,” Jessica stated.

Unfortunately, the Head family is no stranger to this sort of thing. For years, Jessica has been targeted by extreme fans during high-stakes cricket rivalries. Her family and she were subjected to horrific online behaviour, including threats of rape and kidnapping, after Travis Head’s match-winning knocks helped Australia beat India in the 2023 World Test Championship final and 2023 ODI World Cup final. A similar wave of cyberbullying followed Australia’s win against India in the 2024 Boxing Day Test match. Jessica called for empathy and perspective in dealing with the toxic culture that sometimes surrounds modern sports fandom.

“I think across all sports at the moment there’s an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another. Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully this encourages more kindness and support for one another,” she added.

Travis Head has not issued a formal statement in response to the cyberbullying, but his social media activity that followed the RCB match has prompted a wave of speculation. The left-handed hitter posted a cryptic Instagram story that simply read, “Keep the body guessing.” Netizens were quick to assume the post as a subtle response to a supposed post-match handshake snub involving Kohli but the exact context behind the upload remains unverified.

With the tournament underway, the incident has sparked renewed urgent conversations on player safety, digital toxicity and the fine line between sporting fervour and criminal harassment.

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