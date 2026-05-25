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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi at 38: Is Fitness Becoming Argentina’s Biggest Challenge Before FIFA World Cup 2026?

Lionel Messi at 38: Is Fitness Becoming Argentina’s Biggest Challenge Before FIFA World Cup 2026?

Lionel Messi sparks major World Cup panic after limping down the tunnel during Inter Miami’s wild 6-4 win. At 38, can the legend stay fit to defend Argentina’s crown, or is physical wear and tear their ultimate enemy? Get the full breakdown

Lionel Messi at 38: Is Fitness Becoming Argentina's Biggest Challenge Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Photo Fabrizio Romano/FIFA World Cup- X
Lionel Messi at 38: Is Fitness Becoming Argentina's Biggest Challenge Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Photo Fabrizio Romano/FIFA World Cup- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 11:25 IST

Lionel Messi Injury: With three weeks to go until the defending champions launch their campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the footballing world held its breath. Lionel Messi walked off the pitch of play of his own accord during Inter Miami CF’s wild 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium. His team won but the story was one of deep anxiety over the physical durability of a 38-year-old icon.

Lionel Messi Injury Update — What Happened in the Inter Miami Match?

The high-scoring MLS thriller took a worrying turn in the 71st minute when the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner slowed to a halt, clutching the back of his left leg after a free kick. Two minutes later, Messi signalled to the bench and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti in the 73rd minute. The captain skipped the bench and walked straight down the tunnel into the rain.

Inter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos downplayed the severity of the problem after the game. ”It’s fatigue, fatigue. It’s precaution. We didn’t want to take any risk on a heavy pitch, soaked with rain,” Hoyos told reporters at his news conference. There has been no official medical diagnosis.

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Messi at 38 — Performance, Fitness & Injury Record in Recent Years

Despite the scare, the quality of Messi is still pristine. He has been in sensational form this MLS season, with a league-leading 20 goal contributions (12 goals, 8 assists) in just 14 matches. But time is an unconquered foe.

Looking at his last few seasons, muscle injuries and recurrent hamstring problems are becoming a regular bottleneck. Data shows Messi missed several stretches of matches over the 2024 and 2025 seasons with “muscular problems” and an extended ligament injury. The recovery windows are much smaller at 38 so a combination of a high-intensity schedule in the club with international duties is a gruelling physical task.

Is Argentina Over-Dependent on Messi for FIFA World Cup 2026?

Reigning world champions Argentina will begin their title defence against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16 in Group J with Austria and Jordan being the other team. Lionel Scaloni’s tactical blueprint is still largely built around Messi’s one-of-a-kind playmaker profile, despite an elite generation of talent including Emi Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez.

Messi has netted a record 116 goals in 198 appearances for his country. Without his gravity in the field pulling opposing defenders out of position, Argentina’s attacking fluidity changes fundamentally, showing that they are still heavily reliant on their talisman.

Can Messi Stay Fit for One Last World Cup? Argentina’s Biggest Challenge Explained

The expanded 48-team format means winning the trophy in 2026 requires one more knockout stage. For an ageing squad leader that means more minutes on your feet, more travel and less rest.

The real challenge for Argentina this summer is not the tactical nous of their opponents but the ticking of the biological clock. If Scaloni cannot manage the mileage on his captain’s legendary engine, the dream of a historic sixth World Cup appearance could become a heart-breaking race against the treatment table.

Read More: Lionel Messi To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Inter Miami Star Limps Off Injured In Thrilling 6-4 MLS Win Over Philadelphia: WATCH Video

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Lionel Messi at 38: Is Fitness Becoming Argentina’s Biggest Challenge Before FIFA World Cup 2026?
Tags: Argentina World Cup 2026 challengeIs Messi playing 2026 World Cuplionel messiLionel Messi fitness recordLionel Messi injury update 2026Messi hamstring injury Inter Miami

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Lionel Messi at 38: Is Fitness Becoming Argentina’s Biggest Challenge Before FIFA World Cup 2026?
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