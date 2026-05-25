Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Thunderstorm Activity Continue Across Bengaluru

Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Bengaluru is currently witnessing pleasant and unstable weather condition as many parts of the city continue to experience cloudy skies, cool winds, rising humidity levels, and a increase in thunderstorm activity. As per the predictions of weather experts, moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, combined with strengthening pre monsoon systems, and it is supporting rapid cloud formations and rainfall all across Bengaluru and its nearby regions. Many areas including Whitefield, Electronic City, Marathahalli, Koramangala, Yelahanka, Hebbal, and Jayanagar are experiencing cloudy skies during the daytime and other atmospheric changes like high winds, and isolated rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather experts have stated that the temperature this week is comparatively lower than the previous weeks and the reason of this drop in temperature level is continuous cloud movement and rainfall activity. Weather experts believe that this continuous rainfall, and thunderstorms will continue to affect Bengaluru in the coming days as the pre monsoon is strong in the southern part of India.

Bengaluru Live Temperature Update

Bengaluru Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Whitefield 29°C Cloudy skies with rainfall chances 05:52 AM 06:39 PM 12:07 AM 10:44 AM Electronic City 30°C Thunderstorm activity possible 05:53 AM 06:39 PM 12:08 AM 10:45 AM Koramangala 29°C Cool winds and cloudy weather 05:52 AM 06:39 PM 12:07 AM 10:44 AM Marathahalli 29°C Gusty winds and rainfall likely 05:52 AM 06:39 PM 12:07 AM 10:44 AM Hebbal 28°C Pleasant weather with cloud cover 05:51 AM 06:38 PM 12:06 AM 10:43 AM Yelahanka 28°C Rainfall activity may increase 05:51 AM 06:38 PM 12:06 AM 10:43 AM Jayanagar 29°C Humidity and cloud movement continue 05:52 AM 06:39 PM 12:07 AM 10:44 AM Indiranagar 29°C Thunderstorms and cool winds likely 05:52 AM 06:39 PM 12:07 AM 10:44 AM Banashankari 30°C Warm weather with rainfall chances 05:53 AM 06:39 PM 12:08 AM 10:45 AM MG Road 29°C Cloudy skies and humidity rise 05:52 AM 06:39 PM 12:07 AM 10:44 AM

Why Is Bengaluru Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

Meteorologists have informed that due to the moisture from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, along with the unstable atmospheric condition and the heat throughout the day, sudden changes in the weather are being experienced across Bengaluru. The moisture-filled winds blowing towards South India keep raising the humidity levels in various areas within Bengaluru, whereas the pre-monsoon weather system leads to quick cloud formation and formation of thunderstorms. Various locations such as Whitefield, Electronic City, Marathahalli, Hebbal, and Yelahanka are experiencing cloudiness, strong winds, and rainfall probabilities mainly during afternoons and evenings. According to weather experts, it has been noted that due to continuous cloud formation and rainfall occurrences in the area, cooler weather conditions prevail in the region of Bengaluru compared to other days. Such an unstable weather situation increases the probability of isolated rains and thunderstorms across several areas within the city. Furthermore, the gusty winds accompanying the thunderstorm activity help people to escape the harshness of hot and humid weather in many places. The meteorologists have predicted that the current pre-monsoon weather will continue for several days across the area of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)

Bengaluru Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change Whitefield 31°C 29°C Warm and humid weather Rainfall chances increase Cooler conditions observed Electronic City 32°C 30°C Cloudy weather with humidity Thunderstorm activity possible Increased instability Koramangala 31°C 29°C Pleasant weather conditions Cool winds and cloud cover Better cooling conditions Marathahalli 31°C 29°C Humid daytime weather Gusty winds and rainfall likely Rainfall chances strengthened Hebbal 30°C 28°C Warm weather with sunny intervals Pleasant cloudy weather Temperature dropped slightly Yelahanka 30°C 28°C Humid and cloudy conditions Rainfall activity increases Cloud activity intensified Jayanagar 31°C 29°C Warm and sticky weather Cloud movement continues Cooler evening weather Indiranagar 31°C 29°C Sunny and humid weather Thunderstorms and gusty winds Weather becoming unstable Banashankari 32°C 30°C Hot daytime conditions Rainfall chances possible Slight heat relief MG Road 31°C 29°C Humid weather with sunshine Cloudy skies and humidity rise Better cloud formation

How Will Bengaluru Weather Impact Daily Life?

Road Traffic: Rainfall may slow traffic movement during peak hours.

Rainfall may slow traffic movement during peak hours. Daily Commute: Waterlogging may affect low-lying areas temporarily.

Waterlogging may affect low-lying areas temporarily. Outdoor Activities: Thunderstorms may disrupt evening outdoor plans.

Thunderstorms may disrupt evening outdoor plans. Daily Life: Cool temperatures may provide relief from daytime heat.

Cool temperatures may provide relief from daytime heat. Flights: Minor delays are possible during heavy rainfall or thunderstorms.

Bengaluru residents have been informed by the concerned authorities to be careful during thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and strong winds.

Bengaluru Next 15 Days Weather Forecast (25 May – 8 June 2026)

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 25 May 2026 21°C – 30°C Thunderstorms and cloudy skies continue 26 May 2026 21°C – 29°C Rainfall activity likely 27 May 2026 20°C – 29°C Gusty winds and thunderstorms possible 28 May 2026 20°C – 28°C Humidity and cloud movement continue 29 May 2026 20°C – 28°C Light rainfall expected 30 May 2026 19°C – 28°C Cool weather with showers likely 31 May 2026 19°C – 27°C Cloud cover remains active 1 June 2026 19°C – 27°C Rainfall chances increase further 2 June 2026 18°C – 27°C Thunderstorm activity continues 3 June 2026 18°C – 26°C Pleasant weather with cool winds 4 June 2026 18°C – 26°C Pre-monsoon systems remain active 5 June 2026 18°C – 25°C Scattered rainfall likely 6 June 2026 17°C – 25°C Gusty winds and cloud cover continue 7 June 2026 17°C – 25°C Thunderstorms possible across city regions 8 June 2026 17°C – 24°C Widespread cloud activity likely

Meteorologists opine that Bengaluru could experience pleasant weather conditions, cloudy atmosphere, cold wind, thunderstorms, and precipitation in the coming days owing to the strengthening pre-monsoon activity across southern parts of India. As per weather officials, clouds are being formed rapidly due to the inflow of moisture from sea regions in addition to atmospheric instability resulting in unpredictable weather conditions in the city. Lightning, heavy rainfall, and strong winds may be experienced by some parts of the city in afternoons and evenings. Persistent cloudiness and precipitation in the region are keeping the temperature low compared to last few weeks.

Also read: Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies