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Home > Regionals News > Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies

Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies

Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Jammu witness cool temperatures, cloudy skies, rainfall activity, gusty winds, and thunderstorm chances as western disturbances strengthen across Himalayan regions.

Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies (AI Generated image)
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 09:03 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Jammu and Kashmir is currently under pleasant weather and unstable weather conditions as in many districts of Jammu and Kashmir people are witnessing atmospheric changes like cool temperature, cloudy dark skies, high winds, and a increase in rainfall activity. As the weather experts have predicted western disturbance, moisture inflow from the northern regions and strengthening pre monsoon are supporting sudden weather changes across the Himalayan region. Many regions of Jammu and Kashmir like Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Jammu, Sonamarg, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Kupwara are witnessing cool daytime temperature along with cloud movements, light rainfall, and thunderstorm activity during the afternoon and the evening hours. Mountainous and valley regions of Jammu and Kashmir are also experiencing refreshing weather conditions because of a fall in temperature level which is caused by the clouds and rainfall activity. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather will only increase in the region of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days as the pre monsoon is strengthening in the northern India and the nearby Himalayan regions.

Jammu And Kashmir Live Temperature Update

Jammu & Kashmir Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Srinagar 23°C Cloudy skies with rainfall chances 05:24 AM 07:23 PM 11:34 PM 10:07 AM
Gulmarg 17°C Cool winds and thunderstorms likely 05:21 AM 07:20 PM 11:31 PM 10:04 AM
Pahalgam 19°C Pleasant weather with cloud cover 05:22 AM 07:21 PM 11:32 PM 10:05 AM
Jammu 34°C Warm weather with humidity rise 05:28 AM 07:18 PM 11:38 PM 10:11 AM
Sonamarg 15°C Cool and cloudy weather 05:20 AM 07:19 PM 11:30 PM 10:03 AM
Anantnag 22°C Rainfall activity possible 05:23 AM 07:22 PM 11:33 PM 10:06 AM
Baramulla 21°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:22 AM 07:21 PM 11:32 PM 10:05 AM
Kupwara 20°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies 05:21 AM 07:20 PM 11:31 PM 10:04 AM
Udhampur 30°C Warm daytime weather 05:27 AM 07:17 PM 11:37 PM 10:10 AM
Katra 31°C Humid weather with cloud movement 05:28 AM 07:18 PM 11:38 PM 10:11 AM

Why Is Jammu And Kashmir Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

According to meteorologists, weather changes are due to western disturbances, inflow of moisture from northern areas, and intensification of pre-monsoon activities. The moisture-bearing winds blowing through the Himalayan region contribute towards rapid build-up of clouds in several districts like Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Baramulla, and Sonamarg. This change in the atmospheric scenario increases the possibility of rain activity, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several mountainous and valley regions during afternoons and evenings. According to meteorological experts, the shifting of clouds from upper Himalayan regions is contributing towards a fall in temperatures across several regions in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to pleasant and cool weather conditions for locals and tourists alike. The continuous cloud cover and rainy weather conditions decrease the intensity of warmth experienced in hill stations and valleys, although the pre-monsoon activities in northern India remain intense. Meteorologists say that such weather fluctuations can occur in Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming days, owing to the western disturbances and pre-monsoon activities prevailing over the Himalayan region and neighboring northern states.

How Will Jammu And Kashmir Weather Impact Daily Life?

  • Tourism: Good weather may make the destination popular among tourists visiting hill resorts and valleys.
  • Road Transport: Cloud burst and fog may impact the smooth movement of vehicles in hilly regions.
  • Outdoor Sports: Thunderstorms may cause disturbances in trekking and viewing activities for a while.
  • Day-to-day Activities: Mild climate may give respite from hot weather conditions.
  • Hilly Regions: Strong winds along with rains may lead to slippery roads.

Authorities have suggested locals as well as tourists residing in Jammu and Kashmir to be careful during thunderstorms, rainfall, and lighting conditions.

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Jammu And Kashmir Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)

Jammu & Kashmir Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change
Srinagar 25°C 23°C Pleasant sunny weather Cloudy skies with rainfall chances Cooler conditions observed
Gulmarg 19°C 17°C Partly cloudy weather Thunderstorms and cool winds Increased cloud activity
Pahalgam 21°C 19°C Pleasant and cool weather Cloud cover and rainfall chances Temperature dropped slightly
Jammu 36°C 34°C Hot daytime conditions Humidity and cloudy skies Slight heat relief
Sonamarg 17°C 15°C Cool mountain weather Cloudy skies continue Cooler temperatures persist
Anantnag 24°C 22°C Sunny intervals Rainfall activity possible Weather becoming unstable
Baramulla 23°C 21°C Warm weather with cloud cover Thunderstorm chances increase Cloud movement intensified
Kupwara 22°C 20°C Pleasant weather conditions Gusty winds and cloudy skies Cooler conditions continue
Udhampur 32°C 30°C Warm and dry weather Cloud movement and humidity rise Improved weather conditions
Katra 33°C 31°C Sunny and humid weather Rainfall chances increase Increased atmospheric instability

Jammu And Kashmir Next 15 Days Weather Forecast (25 May – 8 June 2026)

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
25 May 2026 15°C – 34°C Cloudy skies with rainfall chances
26 May 2026 15°C – 33°C Thunderstorms and cool winds likely
27 May 2026 14°C – 33°C Rainfall activity continues
28 May 2026 14°C – 32°C Gusty winds and cloud movement increase
29 May 2026 13°C – 32°C Isolated thunderstorms possible
30 May 2026 13°C – 31°C Pleasant weather with light showers
31 May 2026 13°C – 31°C Cloud cover remains active
1 June 2026 12°C – 30°C Rainfall chances increase gradually
2 June 2026 12°C – 30°C Thunderstorms likely across hilly districts
3 June 2026 12°C – 29°C Cool winds and rainfall activity continue
4 June 2026 11°C – 29°C Pre-monsoon systems strengthen further
5 June 2026 11°C – 28°C Scattered rainfall and cloudy skies
6 June 2026 11°C – 28°C Gusty winds and thunderstorms possible
7 June 2026 10°C – 27°C Cool and pleasant weather continues
8 June 2026 10°C – 27°C Widespread cloud activity likely

According to meteorologists, the state of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to experience favorable weather conditions, cloudiness, coolness, precipitation activities, and rising thunderstorms over the next few days owing to strengthening of the pre-monsoon systems in Northern India. Based on the information provided by the weather experts, the combination of active western disturbances and moisture-filled winds is facilitating the rapid development of clouds and unstable weather conditions in many areas. Some hilly regions are expected to record rapid changes in weather conditions, strong winds, reduced visibility, and precipitation activities in the evenings. The constant cloud cover and precipitation activities are contributing to the low temperatures prevailing in various valleys and hill stations, leading to favorable weather conditions in the region. Weather experts have cautioned the public about heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Also read: West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity

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Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies
Tags: gulmarg weather todayJammu Kashmir weatherjammu thunderstormskashmir rain alertpahalgam weather forecastsrinagar rainfall update

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Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies

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Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam & Jammu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies
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