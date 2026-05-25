Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: When is Ekadashi on 24 May or 25 May 2026? Check Correct Date, Time, Rituals

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: According to the Skanda Purana, Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most significant Ekadashi throughout the year.. People who do a nirjala fast on this day, they get the very same merits as if they had observed every single Ekadashi fast, all year long. It is also believed that all sins, illnesses and even poverty are driven out, cleared away completely. So thats why the exact date of Nirjala Ekadashi is now being searched more and more. This fast is kept on the Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) in the month of Jyeshtha. For this year, Nirjala Ekadashi is expected on June 29, 2026. Now, let’s see the start of the fast, the favorable window for puja, and the right time to break the fast.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Date and Time

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 Date – the date of Nirjala Ekadashi in the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month, is going to start on 24th June 2026 at 6.12 pm, and the fast will run the whole day, 25th June 2026 at 8.09 pm.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 time – On this day, the worship window for Shri Hari will be from 10.39 am to 2.09 pm, keep it in mind though.

Nirjala Ekadashi fasting time

For the Nirjala Ekadashi fast , the vrat will be concluded from 5:25 a.m. to 8:13 a.m. on June 26, 2026. And the Dwadashi timing on the Parana Tithi, ends at 10:22 p.m..

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Rituals

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered one of the most difficult Ekadashi fasts of all, honestly. Devotees abstain from food , and even water during the Nirjala Ekadashi vrat. Because of some mythological story, it is also called Pandava Ekadashi , Bhimseni Ekadashi, or sometimes Bhima Ekadashi.

On this Ekadashi fast, if water accidentally goes into the mouth while bathing, or if someone is sipping water, then there is no fault in it. But you should not take more than 6 Mashas of water during that sipping part.

This practice is said to purify the body, so it matters. Drinking more than 6 mashas of water is described as being as bad as drinking alcohol.

Also, one should not eat food on this day, because eating food itself breaks the fast. A hungry Brahmin should be fed first. After that, only then should one take food themselves.

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