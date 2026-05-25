Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch

Stock Market Today, May 25, 2026: Indian stocks are likely to see volatility on Monday, May 25, 2026, but going by the cues at the start of the day, the mood appears to be cautiously upbeat. The week starts off with mixed clues of lower crude oil prices and better risk appetite on the one hand and geopolitical uncertainties and global macro worries on the other.

Buying in private banking names and some stability in the rupee helped Friday’s session close in the green. However, traders were selective, as concerns around oil prices, profit booking at higher levels and global developments continued to cap upside.

We will see whether the benchmark indices will again reclaim the key resistance zones and the recent bounce will be converted into the trend.

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Close Up

On Friday, May 22, Indian benchmarks ended on a slightly positive note.

Index Close Change Sensex 75,415.35 231.99 0.31% Nifty 50 23,719.30 64.60 0.27%

For the week, Nifty added 0.32%, whereas Sensex gained 0.37% due to lacklustre trading sessions because of global unknowns.

Gift Nifty Signals Gap Up Start

The early market indicators are pointing toward a positive bias for Monday’s open.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,961

The premium was more than 217 points above the previous Nifty futures close. Nifty futures on NSE International Exchange were also higher

The indicator suggests traders are heading into the session with selective optimism.

Commodity Check: Finally, Crude Oil Cools

One of the greatest developments for markets came from global energy prices.

Oil has suffered a massive sell-off after the prospect of diplomacy between the US and Iran could put pressure on oil supplies.

WTI falls 4.29% to $92.46 per barrel

Brent is down 3.90% to $99.50 per barrel

If this trend persists, the lower crude prices could help energy-sensitive sectors and ease inflationary concerns.

Why US-Iran Developments Still Count

The market continues to be sensitive to geopolitical news. Last time, it was a supply threat and inflationary concerns that rose following US President Trump’s remarks concerning ongoing negotiations with Iran and a statement on Strait of Hormuz status.

Meanwhile, fresh diplomatic signals later supported risk appetite and helped ease energy markets.

Oil is one of the most important market variables for India, which imports a large share of its crude requirement.

Nifty Prediction Today: Crucial Levels To Watch

Nifty formed a bullish weekly candlestick but is inside a broader consolidation zone, according to Bajaj Broking Research.

Nifty: Key Levels

Immediate resistance: 23,800-23,900 points.

Breakout: The Nifty may aim for 24200 to 24600.

Immediate support: 23,200-23,000 points.

Above 23,900 levels are to be maintained to break the recent correctional trend, analysts said.

Bank Nifty Outlook: Buying Interest At Lower Levels

Bank Nifty saw some buying interest in important levels and stood firm.

Bank Nifty: Key Levels Support zone: 52400-52700 points

Expected range: 52700-54700. Breakout levels: 54,700 points with upside targets of 56,000.

Reversal signals would carry more credence with a higher high and higher low formation.

Stocks To Watch Today

There are a few stock-specific developments that could affect sentiment:

Tata Capital raises Rs 2,950 crore via private placement of NCDs

Supreme Court stays ₹891 crore GST demand against Tata Steel

Adani Ports: Acquired Jaypee Fertilisers and set up new subsidiary

Eicher Motors to invest ₹750 crore in JV with Volvo Financial Services

Indian Overseas Bank will raise as much as 6,000 crore capital under FY27 plan

Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices by up to 30,000 from June

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today on May 25: Eicher Motors, NTPC, RBL Bank, Reliance Infra, Hindalco, Lupin And More In Focus

Currency Watch: Rupee Gains Further

The Indian rupee gained for the second session in a row.

The rupee ends at 95.73 per US dollar (provisional)

Support from weaker crude prices

Markets also reacted to expectations of ongoing policy support and better diplomatic signals

Can Bulls Keep Rolling?

Monday’s trade could start off on the positive side but could be more difficult to follow through on than to get out of the gate. The next directional move is likely to be determined by crude oil, geopolitical developments, Gift Nifty positioning and technical levels around the 23,800-23,900 zone for Nifty.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2; Check New Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And More On May 25

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)