LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir CUET UG DOANLD TRUMP business news anaya panday Heinrich Klaasen Lucknow girl raped Bhatkal amazon 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up coimbatore Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh Shamir
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch

Indian markets will open on a mixed note this Monday, with buoyant sentiment fueled by lower crude oil prices being counter-balanced with apprehension of a flare-up in global geopolitical tensions. With indices posting gains in the prior session, investors will be looking to see if the uptrend is likely to be sustained past certain key levels on charts. Gift Nifty is suggesting a good opening, but both crude and global bond yields alongside US-Iran relations could determine if the sentiment has staying power.

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 08:36 IST

Stock Market Today, May 25, 2026: Indian stocks are likely to see volatility on Monday, May 25, 2026, but going by the cues at the start of the day, the mood appears to be cautiously upbeat. The week starts off with mixed clues of lower crude oil prices and better risk appetite on the one hand and geopolitical uncertainties and global macro worries on the other.

Buying in private banking names and some stability in the rupee helped Friday’s session close in the green. However, traders were selective, as concerns around oil prices, profit booking at higher levels and global developments continued to cap upside.

We will see whether the benchmark indices will again reclaim the key resistance zones and the recent bounce will be converted into the trend.

You Might Be Interested In

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Close Up

On Friday, May 22, Indian benchmarks ended on a slightly positive note.

Index Close Change Sensex 75,415.35 231.99 0.31% Nifty 50 23,719.30 64.60 0.27%

For the week, Nifty added 0.32%, whereas Sensex gained 0.37% due to lacklustre trading sessions because of global unknowns.

Gift Nifty Signals Gap Up Start

The early market indicators are pointing toward a positive bias for Monday’s open.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,961

The premium was more than 217 points above the previous Nifty futures close. Nifty futures on NSE International Exchange were also higher

The indicator suggests traders are heading into the session with selective optimism.

Commodity Check: Finally, Crude Oil Cools

One of the greatest developments for markets came from global energy prices.

Oil has suffered a massive sell-off after the prospect of diplomacy between the US and Iran could put pressure on oil supplies.

WTI falls 4.29% to $92.46 per barrel
Brent is down 3.90% to $99.50 per barrel

If this trend persists, the lower crude prices could help energy-sensitive sectors and ease inflationary concerns.

Why US-Iran Developments Still Count

The market continues to be sensitive to geopolitical news. Last time, it was a supply threat and inflationary concerns that rose following US President Trump’s remarks concerning ongoing negotiations with Iran and a statement on Strait of Hormuz status.

Meanwhile, fresh diplomatic signals later supported risk appetite and helped ease energy markets.

Oil is one of the most important market variables for India, which imports a large share of its crude requirement.

Nifty Prediction Today: Crucial Levels To Watch

Nifty formed a bullish weekly candlestick but is inside a broader consolidation zone, according to Bajaj Broking Research.

Nifty: Key Levels
Immediate resistance: 23,800-23,900 points.
Breakout: The Nifty may aim for 24200 to 24600.
Immediate support: 23,200-23,000 points.

Above 23,900 levels are to be maintained to break the recent correctional trend, analysts said.

Bank Nifty Outlook: Buying Interest At Lower Levels

Bank Nifty saw some buying interest in important levels and stood firm.

Bank Nifty: Key Levels Support zone: 52400-52700 points
Expected range: 52700-54700. Breakout levels: 54,700 points with upside targets of 56,000. 

Reversal signals would carry more credence with a higher high and higher low formation.

Stocks To Watch Today

There are a few stock-specific developments that could affect sentiment:

  • Tata Capital raises Rs 2,950 crore via private placement of NCDs
  • Supreme Court stays ₹891 crore GST demand against Tata Steel
  • Adani Ports: Acquired Jaypee Fertilisers and set up new subsidiary
  • Eicher Motors to invest ₹750 crore in JV with Volvo Financial Services
  • Indian Overseas Bank will raise as much as 6,000 crore capital under FY27 plan
  • Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices by up to 30,000 from June

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today on May 25: Eicher Motors, NTPC, RBL Bank, Reliance Infra, Hindalco, Lupin And More In Focus

Currency Watch: Rupee Gains Further

The Indian rupee gained for the second session in a row.

The rupee ends at 95.73 per US dollar (provisional)
Support from weaker crude prices
Markets also reacted to expectations of ongoing policy support and better diplomatic signals

Can Bulls Keep Rolling?

Monday’s trade could start off on the positive side but could be more difficult to follow through on than to get out of the gate. The next directional move is likely to be determined by crude oil, geopolitical developments, Gift Nifty positioning and technical levels around the 23,800-23,900 zone for Nifty.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2; Check New Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And More On May 25

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch
Tags: business newsniftysensexstock market

RELATED News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2; Check New Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And More On May 25

From Paytm Pocket Money To FamApp: How Teenagers Are Paying Digitally Without Bank Accounts

Can India Become The World’s Third-Largest Economy By 2031? What IMF Forecast Revealed

OpenAI Is Hiring A ₹3.7 Crore Researcher — But What’s The Job? Stopping AI From Improving Itself

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, May 24: Will Fuel Become Costlier Again Amid Middle East Tensions? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And More

LATEST NEWS

California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove

NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam Due To Bakrid Holiday: New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: When is Ekadashi on 24 May or 25 May 2026? Check Correct Date, Time, Rituals

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch

Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

US-Iran Deal Collapses? Trump Gives Big Update, Says No Rush, Hormuz Blockade To Continue

West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity

Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Kullu Witness Rainfall Chances, Cool Winds And Cloudy Skies

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 3: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama Sees Slow Weekend Amid Clash With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Karuppu

Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 25: Will Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains? Key Levels, Gift Nifty, Crude And US-Iran Cues To Watch

QUICK LINKS