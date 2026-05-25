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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity

West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity

West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Siliguri and Digha witness thunderstorms, rising humidity, cloudy skies, gusty winds, and increasing rainfall activity as pre-monsoon systems strengthen across eastern India.

West Bengal Weather Forecast Today 25 May 2026 Kolkata Darjeeling Digha Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms Humidity And Rainfall Activity (AI Generated Image)
West Bengal Weather Forecast Today 25 May 2026 Kolkata Darjeeling Digha Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms Humidity And Rainfall Activity (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 07:53 IST

West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): West Bengal is currently facing changing weather conditions as in several districts of west Bengal monsoon has came earlier than expected, many districts of west Bengal is experiencing humid temperature, cloudy skies, and rain actively, and the discomfort level is rising among the residence of west Bengal. As suggested by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moisture rich wind is coming from the bay of Bengal, according to weather experts it is giving high chances for west Bengal to see monsoon very earlier than expected. As the rainfall activity and thunderstorm is developing in various districts of west Bengal. Southern districts like Kolkata and Howrah are facing humid weather condition and on the other hand districts like Purulia and Medinapur may still witness thunderstorms, high winds, and isolated rain showers during evening hours as suggested by weather experts. Weather experts believe that pre monsoon activity is rapidly increasing in the eastern side of India which may be the reason of increase in rainfall activity in the coming days, people in west Bengal are facing high humid temperature even when cloud is in the skies and during the afternoon hours it is causing discomfort among the people of west Bengal. 

West Bengal Live Temperature Update

West Bengal Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Kolkata 34°C Humid weather with thunderstorms 04:54 AM 06:12 PM 11:21 PM 09:46 AM
Darjeeling 19°C Cool winds and cloudy skies 04:43 AM 06:00 PM 11:10 PM 09:35 AM
Siliguri 28°C Rainfall and humidity rise 04:45 AM 06:02 PM 11:12 PM 09:37 AM
Digha 32°C Coastal humidity and rainfall chances 04:57 AM 06:14 PM 11:24 PM 09:49 AM
Howrah 34°C Thunderstorm activity possible 04:54 AM 06:12 PM 11:21 PM 09:46 AM
Asansol 36°C Warm weather with cloudy skies 04:49 AM 06:07 PM 11:16 PM 09:41 AM
Malda 33°C Humid conditions with rainfall chances 04:47 AM 06:05 PM 11:14 PM 09:39 AM
Jalpaiguri 27°C Cloud movement and thunderstorms 04:44 AM 06:01 PM 11:11 PM 09:36 AM
Kharagpur 35°C Gusty winds and cloud cover 04:55 AM 06:13 PM 11:22 PM 09:47 AM
Haldia 32°C Coastal showers and humidity rise 04:56 AM 06:14 PM 11:23 PM 09:48 AM

Why Is West Bengal Witnessing Sudden Weather Changes?

According to the meteorologists, moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal, atmospheric instability, and enhanced pre-monsoon systems have helped in the fast formation of clouds and the development of thunderstorms in the state of West Bengal. The presence of moisture-laden wind coming from the coastal area continues to enhance the humidity in the southern and eastern districts of West Bengal like Kolkata, Howrah, Digha, Haldia, and Kharagpur. The strong sun rays along with these moisture-filled winds have helped in the formation of thunderstorm clouds. Furthermore, weathermen have noted that the presence of atmospheric instability along with the continuous movement of clouds has raised the probability of isolated rains, lightning and strong winds in different areas of West Bengal. Some of the districts might experience fluctuations in their weather patterns due to thunderstorms along with short duration rains. In northern hills of West Bengal, namely Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Siliguri, the weather remains cool because of increased cloudiness, rainfalls, and strong winds. Meteorologists opine that such unstable atmospheric conditions could persist over the coming days in West Bengal due to intensifying pre-monsoon activities in the eastern parts of India and neighboring Bay of Bengal regions.

How Will West Bengal Weather Impact Daily Life?

  • Road Traffic: Rainfall and thunderstorms may slow traffic movement in urban areas.
  • Rail Services: Local train services may face minor delays during heavy rainfall.
  • Coastal Areas: Rough sea conditions may affect fishing activities near Digha and Haldia.
  • Daily Life: High humidity may create warm and uncomfortable conditions.
  • Outdoor Activities: Thunderstorms and lightning may disrupt outdoor work and travel plans.

The authorities have instructed all residents of West Bengal to exercise caution during thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and strong gusts of wind and heed their weather forecasts.

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West Bengal Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)

West Bengal Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change
Kolkata 36°C 34°C Hot and humid weather Thunderstorms and cloudy skies Slight temperature reduction
Darjeeling 21°C 19°C Pleasant and partly cloudy Cool winds and cloudy weather Cooler conditions continue
Siliguri 30°C 28°C Humid daytime weather Rainfall activity increases Cloud activity strengthened
Digha 33°C 32°C Warm coastal conditions Rainfall chances and humidity rise Moisture levels increased
Howrah 35°C 34°C Hot and sticky weather Thunderstorm activity possible Better cloud movement observed
Asansol 38°C 36°C Dry and warm conditions Cloudy skies and gusty winds Heat intensity reduced
Malda 35°C 33°C Sunny and humid weather Rainfall chances increase Cooler weather conditions
Jalpaiguri 29°C 27°C Warm weather with cloud cover Thunderstorms likely Increased instability
Kharagpur 37°C 35°C Humid and sunny conditions Gusty winds and cloudy skies Improved cooling conditions
Haldia 33°C 32°C Coastal humidity continues Rainfall and thunderstorm chances Unstable coastal weather

Meteorological experts say that West Bengal can expect more instances of humid weather, thunder showers, clouds, strong winds, and increasing rainfall activity during the next few days as pre-monsoon activity strengthens in the eastern parts of India and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal. According to weather forecasters, the winds laden with moisture blowing from the Bay of Bengal continue causing an increase in humidity levels whereas unstable atmospheric conditions help in cloud formation and thunder showers in several districts. There could be lightning activity, heavy showers for some time, and changes in weather conditions during afternoons and evenings in some areas. Strong winds accompanying thunder showers might provide temporary relief from the scorching heat in many parts of the state. Weather authorities have also cautioned people about being careful during lightning activity and keeping themselves updated on weather forecasts due to unstable pre-monsoon conditions prevailing in West Bengal.

Also read: Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Witness Humidity Rise, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Chances

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West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity
Tags: bay of bengal weatherdarjeeling weather todaykolkata rainfall alertsiliguri rain forecastwest bengal thunderstormsWest Bengal weather update

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West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity

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West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity
West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity
West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity
West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity

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