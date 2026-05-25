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Home > Regionals News > Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara face severe heatwave conditions, rising humidity, gusty winds, and isolated rainfall chances as pre-monsoon systems strengthen across western India.

Gujarat Weather Forecast Today 25 May 2026 Ahmedabad Surat Rajkot Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase (AI Generated Image)
Gujarat Weather Forecast Today 25 May 2026 Ahmedabad Surat Rajkot Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 08:22 IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Gujarat is currently under intense heatwave as its cities are experiencing high temperature, rise in humidity level, hot winds, and cloudy skies. As per the weather experts, strong solar heating, dry northwesterly winds, and the change in atmospheric conditions are the reason why the temperature is increasing in the western and central region of Gujarat. Some cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar are under extreme heat situation during day and uncomfortable humidity levels during evening and night time. On the coastal region of Gujarat moisture rich winds from the Arabian sea are causing the formation of rain clouds and its causing isolated rainfall in some districts of Gujarat. Weather experts believe that in the coming days Gujrat may receive thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light rainfall activity in isolated areas as the moisty winds are strengthening the pre monsoon activity in Gujarat.

Gujarat Live Temperature Update

Gujarat Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Ahmedabad 43°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:56 AM 07:12 PM 12:18 AM 10:55 AM
Surat 37°C Humid weather with cloudy skies 06:00 AM 07:08 PM 12:15 AM 10:52 AM
Rajkot 42°C Hot winds and dry weather 06:03 AM 07:15 PM 12:21 AM 10:58 AM
Vadodara 41°C Warm weather with humidity rise 05:57 AM 07:10 PM 12:17 AM 10:54 AM
Gandhinagar 42°C Heatwave conditions continue 05:56 AM 07:12 PM 12:18 AM 10:55 AM
Bhavnagar 38°C Coastal humidity and cloud movement 06:01 AM 07:11 PM 12:19 AM 10:56 AM
Jamnagar 39°C Gusty winds and sunny skies 06:04 AM 07:16 PM 12:22 AM 10:59 AM
Bhuj 43°C Dry hot winds continue 06:07 AM 07:19 PM 12:25 AM 11:02 AM
Junagadh 40°C Humid weather with rainfall chances 06:03 AM 07:14 PM 12:21 AM 10:58 AM
Anand 40°C Warm and uncomfortable weather 05:58 AM 07:10 PM 12:17 AM 10:54 AM

Why Is Gujarat Witnessing Severe Heatwave Conditions?

Meteorologists claim that powerful dry winds coming from Rajasthan and surrounding desert areas, along with clear skies and extreme solar radiation, are contributing to increased heatwave conditions in Gujarat. Inland areas such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Bhuj, and Vadodara have been experiencing very hot weather due to dryness and exposure to strong sunlight. These dry weather patterns are raising the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration across various areas in Gujarat. According to weather experts, coastal areas in Gujarat have been experiencing an increase in humid weather conditions because of moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea. Areas like Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and other coastal areas have been experiencing sticky weather conditions as humidity levels rise. Atmospheric instability caused by changes in humidity levels is also raising the chance of local rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and windy conditions in certain areas in the evening. Meteorologists believe that unstable atmospheric conditions and strengthening pre-monsoon conditions will keep triggering weather instabilities in Gujarat in the coming days, with continued heatwave conditions prevailing in certain inland areas of the state.

How Will Gujarat Weather Impact Daily Life?

  • Road Travel: Extreme heat may create difficult daytime travel conditions.
  • Outdoor Workers: Heatstroke and dehydration risks remain high.
  • Coastal Areas: Rising humidity may create uncomfortable weather conditions.
  • Daily Life: Afternoon temperatures may remain extremely harsh across inland districts.
  • Evening Weather: Thunderstorms and gusty winds may temporarily disrupt outdoor activities.

Gujarat government officials have urged people to stay indoors during the afternoon, to remain hydrated, and to always be aware of weather warnings released by the authorities.

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Gujarat Weather Yesterday vs Today Comparison (24 May vs 25 May 2026)

Gujarat Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change
Ahmedabad 45°C 43°C Severe heatwave and dry weather Heatwave conditions continue Slight temperature reduction
Surat 39°C 37°C Humid and warm weather Cloudy skies and humidity rise Rainfall chances increased
Rajkot 44°C 42°C Dry and extremely hot conditions Hot winds continue Slight cooling observed
Vadodara 43°C 41°C Sunny and scorching weather Humidity levels increase Weather becoming uncomfortable
Gandhinagar 44°C 42°C Intense daytime heat Heatwave remains active Minor heat relief
Bhavnagar 40°C 38°C Coastal humidity and sunny skies Cloud movement and humidity rise Increased instability
Jamnagar 41°C 39°C Warm and dry conditions Gusty winds and cloud activity Cloud cover increased
Bhuj 45°C 43°C Severe hot winds continue Dry heatwave conditions Extreme heat persists
Junagadh 42°C 40°C Warm and humid conditions Rainfall chances possible Better cooling conditions
Anand 42°C 40°C Hot daytime weather Warm weather with humidity rise Increased cloud activity

Gujarat Next 15 Days Weather Forecast (25 May – 8 June 2026)

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
25 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Severe heatwave with humidity rise
26 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Hot winds and cloudy intervals
27 May 2026 28°C – 42°C Heatwave conditions continue
28 May 2026 28°C – 41°C Gusty winds and humidity increase
29 May 2026 28°C – 40°C Isolated thunderstorms possible
30 May 2026 27°C – 40°C Cloud movement across several districts
31 May 2026 27°C – 39°C Rainfall chances increase gradually
1 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Humid weather with cloudy skies
2 June 2026 26°C – 38°C Thunderstorm activity possible
3 June 2026 26°C – 38°C Gusty winds and light rainfall likely
4 June 2026 26°C – 37°C Pre-monsoon systems strengthen
5 June 2026 25°C – 37°C Humidity and cloud cover increase
6 June 2026 25°C – 36°C Scattered rainfall activity possible
7 June 2026 25°C – 36°C Thunderstorms may intensify
8 June 2026 24°C – 35°C Widespread cloud activity likely

It is believed by meteorologists that Gujarat will continue experiencing weather conditions such as heat wave, humidity, cloudiness, strong winds, and rainfall due to the intensification of pre-monsoon activities in Western India and the surrounding regions of the Arabian Sea. As per reports, strong dry winds coupled with strong daytime warming will cause temperatures to remain very high especially in inland areas like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Bhuj. On the other hand, due to the inflow of moisture from the Arabian Sea, humidity levels and thunderstorms can be experienced along the coasts of Gujarat. Besides this, there may also be unexpected weather changes, lightning, and rainfall at some places, especially during evenings. Weather forecasters have suggested people to stay cautious due to extreme hot weather and also remain aware about their weather conditions through local weather alerts.

Also read: West Bengal Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Kolkata, Darjeeling, Digha & Siliguri Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Rainfall Activity

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Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase
Tags: Ahmedabad heatwavearabian sea weather updategujarat heat alertgujarat weather updaterajkot weather todaysurat rainfall chances

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Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase

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Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase
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Gujarat Weather Forecast Today (25 May 2026): Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot & Vadodara Face Heatwave Conditions As Humidity And Rain Chances Increase
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