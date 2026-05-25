Stocks To Watch Today on May 25: Eicher Motors, NTPC, RBL Bank, Reliance Infra, Hindalco, Lupin And More In Focus

Stocks In Focus Today, May 25, 2026: Stock-specific focus is likely to rule the Indian bourses when trading resumes on Monday, May 25, due to robust earnings and backroom corporate deals. Lower global crude prices will add to the sentiment as the fears of fuel inflation and pressure on inputs will diminish.

WTI crude fell 4.29% to $92.46 a barrel, and Brent crude declined 3.90% to $99.50 a barrel. Global energy markets got some respite from recent volatility.

In this backdrop, investors will watch out for earnings reactions, regulatory developments, open offer announcements and sector-specific triggers across auto, banking, pharma, metals, infrastructure and cement stocks through the session.

Eicher Motors – Momentum Alive With All-Time Quarter

Eicher Motors came out with one of the strongest updates of the season, posting the best-ever quarter. The company announced the net profit of Rs 1,520 cr, a 12% YoY increase, and recorded sales of 313,811 units, which were record highs in its history. The revenue and EBITDA of the company were also record highs on account of strong demand for the models of Royal Enfield.

NTPC – Flat revenue, Eye-catching profit growth

The power giant reported a solid operational quarter with 34.4% YoY growth in net profits, which stood at 10,615 crore. The revenues grew marginally, up by only 0.44% to Rs 49,687.8 crore, which clearly shows a slight slowdown in the top-line growth but an improved execution and cost management leading to higher bottom-line growth. Investors may be closely eyeing the pattern for the quarters to come.

RBL Bank — Key Trigger Becomes Open Offer Announcement

Emirates NBD Bank is set to acquire up to 41.59 crore shares, or 26% of the expanded voting capital, of RBL Bank through an open offer at ₹282.38 apiece, potentially putting RBL Bank in the spotlight. The move has rekindled interest in ownership dynamics and themes of consolidation in the banking sector.

Earnings Disappoint: Torrent Pharmaceuticals & Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure had a tough quarter as profit fell 79% to Rs 918 crore and expenses rose over 12%, impacting margins. Torrent Pharma too was under pressure with Q4 profit after tax down 27% at ₹364 crore, as exceptional items impacted quarterly earnings.

Hindalco Industries: Revenue Higher, Profit Lower

Hindalco’s quarterly performance has been mixed. Their revenues grew by over 20% to 78,133 crore on the back of strong demand. Profit, however, fell by 51% to 2,597 crore. It seems growth in sales was overshadowed by sustained high costs and margin pressures.

In Focus: Divi’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin – Pharma Pack

Lupin has entered China after getting approval for oseltamivir phosphate. Aurobindo Pharma was in focus following the US FDA placing its subsidiary facility in OAI. Divi’s Laboratories reported steady growth, with revenue up 10%, net profit up 13% and margins remaining steady.

Midcaps in focus: Minda Corp, Ramco Cements, Indigo Paints

Minda Corporation Ltd.

7.3% PAT growth at ₹124 crore on operating performance

Ramco Cements Ltd

Q4 net profit up at ₹146.4 crore from ₹31 crore last year.

Indigo Paints

Posted steady growth with quarterly profit up 1.4% to Rs 57.7 crore.

Camlin Fine Sciences (CFS)

The company cut capacity utilisation of its Dahej plant to shut down state, due to raw material scarcity, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.

Poor revenues showed a loss of Rs 15.8 crore for the quarter, against a profit during the comparable quarter of the previous year.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Over Rs 2; Check New Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai And More On May 25

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)