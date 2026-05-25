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Home > World News > California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove

California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove

Garden Grove California Chemical Leak: A hazardous chemical emergency in California’s Garden Grove has triggered mass evacuations after officials warned a massive tank carrying flammable material could explode. Nearly 50,000 residents have been evacuated as crews race to contain the dangerous methyl methacrylate leak.

California chemical leak sparks mass evacuations as officials warn hazardous MMA tank in Garden Grove may explode. Photo: X.
California chemical leak sparks mass evacuations as officials warn hazardous MMA tank in Garden Grove may explode. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 08:52 IST

Garden Grove California Chemical Leak: In California, at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, authorities fear a massive tank containing hazardous chemicals could explode. The Orange County Fire Authority said Sunday that a specialized response team identified a “potential crack” in the 34,000-gallon tank during an overnight operation. Officials believe the crack may be helping relieve pressure inside the container, potentially reducing the immediate risk of an explosion. According to reports, approximately 50,000 residents have been evacuated around Garden Grove since the toxic leak was first reported on Thursday afternoon. Schools in the area have also been shut down as a precaution. The tank contains methyl methacrylate (MMA), a highly flammable chemical commonly used in the production of acrylic plastics.

What Authorities Said About Garden Grove Chemical Leak

Interim Fire Chief TJ McGovern shared the update in a video posted on X.

“During that operation, our firefighters went in and were able to visualize the tank. What they found was a potential crack in the tank,” McGovern said.

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He added that authorities are still “vetting and validating” the information to determine how the discovery could affect response operations.

Following the latest development, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state has formally requested emergency assistance from US President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted on X, Newsom said, “We have requested that President Trump issue an emergency declaration to support response operations in Orange County.”

The governor added that the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and multiple state agencies have been working in the affected area for more than 48 hours.

“For more than 48 hours, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and state agencies have been on the ground supporting impacted communities, protecting public safety, and assisting local officials as response efforts continue.”

What Happened To California Chemical Tank?

McGovern described the overnight operation as a significant step in understanding the evolving threat posed by the tank.

According to officials, the discovery of the possible crack could influence their strategy as crews continue efforts to prevent what authorities have repeatedly warned could become a toxic explosion.

“Last night was a successful operation for this emerging incident. There’s going to be a lot more information coming today as we vet and validate all that information,” McGovern said.

“I want to reiterate – last night, this operation gave us positive intel to make educated decisions today in a positive light. We’re not there yet, but this was a step in a right direction.”

The fire chief said additional information would be released “shortly.”

Authorities said crews inspected an internal gauge and discovered the tank’s temperature has been increasing by roughly one degree every hour since Thursday morning. The exact cause of the overheating remains unknown.

Officials have struggled to contain the situation and previously warned that it may only be a matter of time before the tank “ruptures or explodes.”

Blast Zone Maps Released

On Saturday, emergency officials released detailed maps outlining potential impact zones in the event of an explosion.

The innermost section, identified as the severe damage blast zone, represents areas expected to experience “severe structural damage and significant harm.”

Surrounding that area are the moderate damage blast zone and light blast damage zone, where officials anticipate lower levels of structural destruction and reduced risk of injuries.

At the center of the map, authorities highlighted a dark red oval marking areas where flammable conditions could trigger a fire or flash fire.

Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Nick Freeman said the chemical poses serious risks to both humans and animals, particularly affecting the respiratory system.

Is Methyl Methacrylate Dangerous To Heath?

Health experts warned that methyl methacrylate presents significant dangers if released.

The substance, described as a flammable plastic epoxy capable of generating its own heat, can irritate the lungs, skin and eyes. Exposure may also lead to nausea and dizziness.

Experts noted that MMA vapor is heavier than air, meaning it can settle and spread close to the ground.

Authorities said air monitoring operations remain underway, while drones are being used to track the temperature of the tank.

Experts also cautioned that the chemical has a boiling point lower than water and possesses self-heating characteristics that could trigger a dangerous “runaway effect.”

Also Read: Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know

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California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove
Tags: california newsChemical LeakGavin Newsomus newsWorld news

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California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove

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California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove
California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove
California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove
California Chemical Leak: Trump Asked For Emergency Help As 34,000-Gallon Toxic Tank Heats Up, 50,000 Evacuated In Garden Grove

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