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Home > Entertainment News > Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know

Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know

Britney Spears faces a misdemeanor charge for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a substance yet to be named, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Britney Spears (PHOTO: IG)
Britney Spears (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 12:00 IST

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Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know

Popular culture icon Britney Spears has run into some legal complications after charges were filed against her in California concerning a case of driving under the influence of alcohol. This marks yet another addition to a complex life that is well known for being both successful and full of turmoil.

Nicknamed the “Princess of Pop,” Spears has played an integral part in the world of modern music, revolutionizing teen pop and dominating the charts through her exciting performances. Nevertheless, as reported by AP News, Britney Spears faces a misdemeanor charge for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a substance yet to be named, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The legal case doesn’t provide any information concerning what the substance might have been or how much of it was present in Spears’ system. As no accident, injuries, or DUI cases have been reported before this one, the case will tak

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According to sources, Spears was stopped by the California Highway Patrol on U.S. 101 near her home because of erratic driving behavior. It is alleged that Spears had been found intoxicated after performing field sobriety tests; she had also been booked to a facility in Ventura County for further investigation.

According to TMZ, Spears underwent a blood test after being taken to the hospital; it is believed that she was very emotional during the booking phase.

Her publicist made an announcement after this incident, stating that Spears chose to voluntarily join a drug rehabilitation center. The court hearing on Monday will continue according to procedure; prosecutors believe that they might offer Spears the wet reckless plea bargain if she is eligible.

The prosecutors’ statement claimed that the only way for Spears not to go to jail was to accept the plea bargain offered; according to them, this is standard procedure in similar cases where there is no prior record, no victim, low blood alcohol content, and voluntary rehabilitation programs.

If she accepts the deal, it is expected to include admitting guilt of reckless driving while using drugs and/or alcohol, as well as 12 months of probation, a mandated driver safety class, and a monetary fine.

“As per our agreement, this deal will be offered to Ms Spears today,” announced the prosecutors. Her life has been under the spotlight for many years, especially since her nervous breakdown in 2007 when Spears entered into a conservatorship where her father, Jamie Spears, would control all of her financial and personal decisions. However, this arrangement was dissolved by a Los Angeles court in 2021 due to massive public support of the “Free Britney” campaign.

In her memoirs, published in 2023, titled “The Woman in Me,” Spears stated that she had never used any hard drugs or suffered from alcoholism, but admitted taking Adderall to treat her ADHD symptoms.

ALSO READ:  Raja Shivaji & The Devil Wears Prada 2 LIVE Updates: Release, Movie Reviews, IMDB Ratings, Twitter Reactions, OTT Details & Box Office Collection

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Tags: Britney SpearsBritney Spears drivingBritney Spears legal battleCaliforniaDUI charge

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Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know

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Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know

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Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know
Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know
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