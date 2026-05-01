Raja Shivaji & The Devil Wears Prada 2 LIVE Updates: Release, Movie Reviews, IMDB Ratings, Twitter Reactions, OTT Details & Box Office Collection

Raja Shivaji & The Devil Wears Prada 2 LIVE Updates (PHOTO: IMDB)

Raja Shivaji & The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie Release and Review LIVE Updates: This is one of those rare days when movie lovers will witness the release of two major movies, Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters around the world. While one is a historical drama based on the life of one of the great Maratha warriors of India, the other is a romantic comedy.

The movie Raja Shivaji is likely to appeal to the Indian audience, given its background story. With early morning screenings having already been organized, the responses generated so far have been quite encouraging.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, on the other hand, revives the glitz, humor, and conflict that earned its predecessor a cult following. Moviegoers who enjoy fashion and the franchise itself have shown up in droves at theaters, excited to see how the movie plays out. Preliminary reactions on Twitter (X) are positive regarding the movie’s style and performances, although more comprehensive reviews are yet to come.

Regarding IMDb ratings, both movies will likely earn their first ratings from moviegoers within a few hours of release. Reviews from critics will also be important today.

Details of OTT release have not been disclosed yet, but considering the size and popularity of both movies, it is safe to assume that streaming will come next after their cinematic releases.

On the box-office front, it is highly likely that Raja Shivaji will lead in the Indian box office, whereas The Devil Wears Prada 2 will attract global audiences. Both films are highly anticipated, and the world watches to see how these two very different movies do on the first day of release.