Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Sameer Rizvi and sports anchor Yesha Sagar are at the center of a social media controversy during IPL 2026. Unverified allegations about their relationship surfaced online, while the Delhi Capitals batter’s form dipped after a strong start.

Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar in frame. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram/Yesha Sagar
Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar in frame. Image Credit: ANI and Instagram/Yesha Sagar

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 11:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Sameer Rizvi-Yesha Sagar: Sameer Rizvi, who is playing for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League, and his alleged girlfriend, sports broadcaster Yesha Sagar, are at the center of a social media scandal. Journalist Abhishek Tripathi’s post alleging that a cricket player from Uttar Pradesh was seeing a female anchor from a domestic league sparked the controversy. Social media sites were inundated with rumors after the post that the people involved were Rizvi and Yesha. It is important to remember, though, that neither Rizvi nor Sagar has formally confirmed these allegations. 

Sameer Rizvi-Yesha Sagar relationship under scanner



The widely shared tweet further claimed that the cricket player had been pressuring the anchor to alter her personal behavior, remove particular images from her social media profiles, and adhere to particular religious customs. Other allegations, purportedly based on remarks ascribed to the anchor’s acquaintance, raised the possibility of pressure associated with religious conversion. The initial article also contained contentious claims, citing purported directives like requesting the anchor to commit particular lifestyle modifications and memorize ayats, which are passages from the Quran. However, these assertions are still unsubstantiated and based only on social media accounts. 

Many social media users spread the accusations as the post gained popularity, increasingly associating Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar’s identities with the controversy. Allegations that the cricketer coerced the anchor to remove pictures and put pressure on her about religious issues were among the assertions that some users took a step further and presented as verified facts. Neither Sameer Rizvi nor Yesha Sagar has yet to release a public comment addressing the situation, despite the rumours doing the rounds on social media. These comments should be strictly regarded as unsubstantiated speculation in the absence of official explanation or reliable evidence. 

IPL 2026: How has Sameer Rizvi performed for Delhi Capitals?

Sameer Rizvi started the 19th season of the Indian Premier League with a bang in the first two games. The right-handed batter was named the player of the match in the first two clashes and was among the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard. However, after playing a couple of knocks of 70 and 90 against LSG and MI, respectively, his form has dwindled. Since then, he has been dismissed for four single-digit scores, including a couple of ducks. In eight games, he has scored 209 runs, averaging only 34.83 while striking at close to 150.

Who is Yesha Sagar, Sameer Rizvi’s rumoured girlfriend?

Yesha Sagar was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, on December 14, 1996. She grew up in India before moving to Toronto, Canada, in 2015 to further her studies. After graduating from Seneca College, she progressively entered the media and entertainment sector. She became well-known for her work on a variety of platforms as she developed into a model, actor, and anchor. 

Yesha originally became well-known for her roles in Punjabi music videos. She became well-known in North Indian pop culture due to her work in the Punjabi entertainment sector. Yesha Sagar has also been in the news lately because of rumors on social media that she was dating Sameer Rizvi during the 2026 Indian Premier League. She reportedly attended cricket matches, particularly those involving the Delhi Capitals in 2025, according to reports. There was more conjecture over a potential relationship between the two as a result of these appearances. Nevertheless, there are no formal affirmations to support these assertions.

Also Read: Nepal vs UAE Cricket Match Today, ICC CWC League 2 Where to Watch? Live Streaming and Channel TV Broadcast Details in India, Dubai and Rest of the World

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DCDelhi Capitalsindian premier leagueIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026Sameer RizviSameer Rizvi girlfriendSameer Rizvi IPLSameer Rizvi IPL 2026Sameer Rizvi-Yesha SagarYesha SagarYesha Sagar anchor

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

GT vs RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rewrites Record Books With T20 Milestone During IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match

IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

LATEST NEWS

Raja Shivaji Movie: Salman Khan’s Secret Cameo In Riteish Deshmukh Film Sparks Massive Buzz; Fans Anticipate A Big Surprise Reveal

GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE Price: Flagship Chipsets, Camera Focused Designs, And Lens Extender Kits, Check All Specs And Details

48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?

1 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Bajaj Finance Raises FD Interest Rates by Up to 45 Basis Points from May 1: Should You Lock In Fixed Deposits Now?

‘Man On Fire’ Review: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Navigates Friendship And Revenge In Netflix’s Uninspired Thriller That Struggles To Impress

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Baahubali 2 Record, Eyes Second-Biggest Indian Grosser

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahresult.nic.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours
Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours
Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours
Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

QUICK LINKS