Eight Crew Members Dead After US B-52 Bomber Crashes In California | Watch

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California’s Mojave Desert on Monday, with all eight crew members on board presumed dead, according to the base. The aircraft was on a routine test mission when it went down shortly after departure. The bomber was carrying out a standard evaluation flight when the crash occurred. The Air Force said it went down around 11:20 a.m. (PDT), and early indications suggest there were no survivors. Emergency teams were immediately deployed as recovery and investigation efforts began.

Crash Scene

Aerial footage from the crash site, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, showed a large burnt area across the desert floor. The scorched patch appeared roughly the size of a football field, with emergency vehicles moving along the perimeter.

No large pieces of debris were clearly visible in the footage, indicating the impact and fire severely damaged the aircraft.

Air Force Statement

‘An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today after take-off at 11:20 a.m. (PDT). Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable,’ the base said in an update posted on X. Officials said response teams were working at the scene and trying to account for all personnel, while the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range, subsonic heavy bomber built by Boeing. It has long served as a backbone of the U.S. strategic bombing fleet and can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons.

Another B-52 just crashed right after takeoff at Edwards AFB This is what endless war profiteering looks like, Boeing and the Pentagon flush billions into these aging death machines while our troops pay the price Enough. Defund this corrupt machine now!pic.twitter.com/vLdYlk7uIk — Kayla (@KaylaDavis2000) June 15, 2026

According to Air Force data, the aircraft can carry munitions such as cluster bombs and gravity bombs at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet. It is also capable of multiple mission roles, including strategic attack, close air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air, and maritime operations.

Service History

Monday’s crash is the first involving a B-52 Stratofortress since a similar aircraft crashed near Guam in 2016, where all seven crew members survived.

Only the H model of the bomber remains in active service today. It is assigned to major Air Force units, including the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base and the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, operating under Air Force Global Strike Command.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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