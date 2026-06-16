‘I May Be Involved, I May Not’: Will Donald Trump Attend Friday’s Iran Peace Deal Signing?

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he might not be present during the signing of the peace deal with Iran, scheduled for Friday. Trump arrived in the French resort town of Évian-les-Bains to attend the 52nd G7 Summit, carrying geopolitical momentum following a major diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia.

Trump May Miss Signing

Speaking with reporters during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump expressed uncertainty over whether he would attend the signing of the agreement. However, he confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance would be present at the ceremony.

‘It depends. JD is coming in for it. He was originally going to do. I’ll probably be gone by then. We’re having dinner in a day and a half, right? We’re going to be staying quite late,’ the US president said. ‘I may be involved; I may not. But JD was coming in for that specifically,’ he added.

JD Vance Says Deal Was Already Signed Digitally

Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said that both sides have already ‘signed the deal digitally’, stressing that any sanctions relief for Tehran as part of the agreement would depend on the Islamic Republic’s compliance with its commitments. Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America, Vance said no financial concessions had been made to Iran following the signing of the deal.

‘We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there’s been no money released, and that won’t change,’ Vance said in response to a question on whether Iran would receive sanctions relief or access to frozen assets upon signing the agreement.

Sanctions Relief Tied To Compliance

The vice president underscored that the agreement would be implemented under a performance-based framework, with sanctions relief linked to concrete actions by Iran. ‘Again, this is a performance-based thing. If we see the Iranians making, for example, taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material, then sanctions relief will follow. If we see the Iranians taking action to allow the kind of verification regime that we need to see to know that they’re not going to build a nuclear weapon, sanctions relief will follow,’ he said.

Vance added that the agreement offered Iran an opportunity to reintegrate into the global economy if it adhered to the terms of the deal.

Vance Says Deal Could Benefit the Region

‘This is really about walking down a pathway here where the Iranians will be welcomed into the world economy if they do the right thing,’ he said. Asked whether Israel’s decision to ‘not bind’ with the agreement and maintain troops in Lebanon could complicate implementation, Vance acknowledged the challenges of securing lasting peace in the region.

‘Everything is going to complicate the deal. As you know, in this region of the world, even a ceasefire, sometimes, they’re a little bit dirty. It goes from shooting a lot to shooting a little to shooting not at all,’ he said.

Trump Previously Called Deal ‘Complete’

Despite those concerns, Vance expressed optimism about the broader implications of the agreement. ‘But what we fundamentally believe is that this is going to be a good deal for the people of Israel, for the people of the Gulf, the people of America, and again, potentially for the people of Iran as well,’ he said.

His remarks came after Trump said on Sunday that a deal with Iran was ‘complete’ and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen after the agreement will signed on Friday. He also described the ‘great deal’ as one that is intended to bring ‘peace and security’ to the entire region.

(Inputs From ANI)

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