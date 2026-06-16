America’s Powerful B-52 Stratofortress Crashes Near Edwards Air Force Base In California | Watch

A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California on June 15, 2026, according to an official statement from the base. Military authorities have responded immediately to the incident, and they expect a formal investigation to follow. The B-52 Stratofortress is one of the most recognisable aircraft in the US military fleet and remains a critical component of America’s long-range strategic bomber force. The aircraft has been in service for decades and is currently undergoing extensive modernisation programmes to extend its operational life well into the future.

What Happened?

According to Edwards Air Force Base, the B-52 crashed shortly after departing the California installation on Monday. Initial details from the base were limited, and officials had not yet disclosed the cause of the accident, the crew’s status, or the extent of damage on the ground.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash site as military officials began gathering information about the incident. The Air Force is expected to conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine what led to the aircraft going down shortly after takeoff.

About B-52 Stratofortress

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is one of the longest-serving military aircraft in the world. First entering service in the 1950s, the bomber remains a central part of the United States’ strategic deterrence capabilities. The aircraft is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons and can conduct long-range missions across the globe.

The US Air Force is currently modernising the B-52 fleet with upgraded engines, radar systems, communications equipment, and avionics. These improvements will keep the aircraft operational for decades to come.

Previous B-52 Accidents

Although the B-52 has maintained a lengthy operational history, the aircraft has experienced several notable accidents over the decades. One of the most well-known incidents occurred in 1994 at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington, when a B-52 crashed during a demonstration flight, killing all four crew members on board. Since then, safety procedures and training standards have undergone continuous improvements across the bomber force.

Investigation Ongoing

The Air Force has launched a formal accident investigation board to determine what caused the aircraft to crash. Investigators will examine several factors, including:

Aircraft Maintenance History

Flight Data Analysis

Crew Actions and Procedures

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