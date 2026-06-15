SSC Correction Deadline Extended To June 20, SSC GD Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Here

According to information issued by the Board of Secondary Education, the last date for correction in particulars of students appearing for SSC public examination is being deferred till June 20. The official notification said that heads of institutions will now have to check particulars of students and send any necessary corrections through HM Logins by June 20 at the latest. The board also made it explicit that this would be the last date for making such corrections, and no extension would be granted under any circumstances.

The notification also urged head masters, students, parents and other stakeholders to make use of this extended window and ensure that all student particulars are verified and corrected wherever necessary. The extension gives schools and candidates a few more days to complete the process before the correction facility is permanently closed.

Final chance for schools and students

As per reports, the board’s notification stressed that June 20 is the last date for carrying out corrections in candidate particulars. Head masters have been specifically instructed to review all details thoroughly before submitting changes through their respective HM Logins.

Officials have advised all concerned stakeholders to take advantage of the extended deadline and avoid last-minute issues. The board has clearly stated that no additional extension will be considered after June 20.

SSC GD answer key released on official website

On the other hand, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has come up with the provisional SSC GD Answer Key 2026 on its website, ssc.gov.in. Those candidates who participated in the computer-based exam that was conducted from April 27 to May 30, 2026, will be able to see the answer key as well as the response sheet through their login IDs.

This recruitment exercise will help the commission in filling up 25,487 posts of Constable (GD). The candidates have been provided an option to calculate their marks using the provisional answer key. Moreover, the candidates can raise objections against any answer they feel is wrong.

Marking scheme and score calculation

According to the SSC answer key pattern, two marks will be awarded for each correct answer. Each wrong answer will get you 0.25 marks cut. There will be no deductions for questions left unanswered.

The calculation of marks can be done by candidates through the following equation:

Total Marks = (No. of Correct Answers x 2) – (No. of Incorrect Answers x 0.25)

Steps to Calculate Marks With the Help of the SSC GD Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official website (ssc.gov.in).

Download SSC GD answer key 2026 along with the response sheet.

Match your answers with those in the SSC GD answer key 2026.

Calculate the total marks on the basis of formula

Steps to download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026:

Go to the official SSC website through the link ssc.gov.in.

Click on the “Answer Key” link provided in the main page.

Click on the following link titled “Candidate Response Sheets for Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Constable in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2026”.

Login using your login id and password.

The answer key will be visible on the screen.

Download it and verify your answers.

Keep it for further use.

Objection form can be obtained by the candidates

If there are any errors found in the answer key of SSC provisional, you can submit your objection to the authorities using the official portal. Objections are entertained only during the stipulated period and have to be backed by the supporting documents. There is a charge of Rs 50 per question for raising objections.

Steps to raise objections against SSC GD Answer Key 2026:

Go to ssc.gov.in.

Click on the link of objection window.

Login by using your Registration Number/Username and Password.

Choose the question(s) that you wish to object.

Upload the supporting answers and documents in PDF format.

Pay the Rs 50 as objection fee.

Press on “Submit” button and save a copy of your objections.

What happens next

Once SSC GD Answer Key 2026 is released, candidates can calculate their marks and make up their minds regarding objections. After considering all the valid objections, SSC will declare the final answer key along with CBT result.

At the same time, candidates must start preparing for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) because these tests will be conducted after the declaration of CBT result.

Also Read: UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Shortly at upsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download and Verify Roll Number