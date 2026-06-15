TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest | WATCH

Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, popularly referred to as “Pushpa of Falta,” was once again paraded by West Bengal Police through the streets of Falta following his arrest. Reports indicate this is not the first time he has been taken through public areas in custody, drawing strong reactions from locals and political observers. During the latest incident, Khan was seen walking barefoot with a rope tied around his waist while being escorted by police personnel. Visuals from the area showed him moving through public streets under tight security, marking a continuation of earlier similar episodes after his arrest.

Apology Gesture In Front Of Locals

Eyewitness accounts and visuals also showed Khan apologising to residents with folded hands during the parade. The gesture appeared to be part of the police-led public movement through Falta, where he acknowledged locals as he was taken through the area.

Repeated Public Display After Arrest

This marks at least the third time Khan has been paraded in a similar manner since his arrest. His repeated public appearances under police custody have sparked discussion in political circles, especially given his earlier prominence in Falta politics.

VIDEO OF SYMBOL OF POLITICAL MUSCLE JAHANGIR KHAN ALIAS “PUSHPA” AND ABHISHEK BANERJEE’S CLOSE ASSOCIATE.

Jahangir Khan alias “Pushpa” (for threatening IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma) and TMC Diamond Harbour leader being led through the streets barefoot, in shorts, with a rope… pic.twitter.com/N0GAv0bwSc — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 15, 2026

Political Background & Local Identity

Khan had gained attention during the Falta political landscape and had even adopted the “Pushpa” reference from popular culture in his political identity. His arrest and subsequent public parades have now become a recurring talking point in West Bengal’s local political discourse.

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