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Home > India News > TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest | WATCH

TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest | WATCH

TMC leader Jahangir Khan, known as “Pushpa of Falta,” was again paraded by West Bengal Police after arrest. Seen barefoot, rope-bound, he also apologised to locals during the public walk. This marks the third such incident, drawing strong political attention in the region.

TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest (Screengrab Via X)
TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest (Screengrab Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 13:10 IST

Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, popularly referred to as “Pushpa of Falta,” was once again paraded by West Bengal Police through the streets of Falta following his arrest. Reports indicate this is not the first time he has been taken through public areas in custody, drawing strong reactions from locals and political observers. During the latest incident, Khan was seen walking barefoot with a rope tied around his waist while being escorted by police personnel. Visuals from the area showed him moving through public streets under tight security, marking a continuation of earlier similar episodes after his arrest.

Apology Gesture In Front Of Locals

Eyewitness accounts and visuals also showed Khan apologising to residents with folded hands during the parade. The gesture appeared to be part of the police-led public movement through Falta, where he acknowledged locals as he was taken through the area.

Repeated Public Display After Arrest

This marks at least the third time Khan has been paraded in a similar manner since his arrest. His repeated public appearances under police custody have sparked discussion in political circles, especially given his earlier prominence in Falta politics.

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Political Background & Local Identity

Khan had gained attention during the Falta political landscape and had even adopted the “Pushpa” reference from popular culture in his political identity. His arrest and subsequent public parades have now become a recurring talking point in West Bengal’s local political discourse.

ALSO READ: Why Doesn’t Rabri Devi Want to Vacate Her Patna Bungalow Even After a 15-Day Notice?

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TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest | WATCH
Tags: Falta arrest public parade incidentFalta political controversy latesthome-hero-pos-7Jahangir KhanJahangir Khan Falta parade newsTMC leader apology visuals FaltaTMC leader Pushpa of Falta arrestWest Bengal political news 2026

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TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest | WATCH
TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest | WATCH
TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest | WATCH
TMC’s ‘Pushpa Of Falta’ Jahangir Khan Paraded Barefoot, Rope-Bound, Apologising After Arrest | WATCH

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